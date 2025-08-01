More About OCH

OCH Price Info

OCH Whitepaper

OCH Official Website

OCH Tokenomics

OCH Price Forecast

OCH History

OCH Buying Guide

OCH-to-Fiat Currency Converter

OCH Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Orchai Logo

Orchai Price(OCH)

Orchai (OCH) Live Price Chart

$0.0541
$0.0541$0.0541
0.00%1D
USD

OCH Live Price Data & Information

Orchai (OCH) is currently trading at 0.0541 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. OCH to USD price is updated in real-time.

Orchai Key Market Performance:

$ 71.85K USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
Orchai 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the OCH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OCH price information.

OCH Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Orchai for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ +0.0136+33.58%
60 Days$ -0.0059-9.84%
90 Days$ -0.0147-21.37%
Orchai Price Change Today

Today, OCH recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Orchai 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0136 (+33.58%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Orchai 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OCH saw a change of $ -0.0059 (-9.84%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Orchai 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0147 (-21.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OCH Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Orchai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0539
$ 0.0539$ 0.0539

$ 0.0566
$ 0.0566$ 0.0566

$ 3.2
$ 3.2$ 3.2

-1.10%

0.00%

-2.00%

OCH Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 71.85K
$ 71.85K$ 71.85K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Orchai (OCH)

Orchai is a low-code DeFi platform providing multiple protocols and features powered by AI. With a diversified ecosystem of different products, Orchai aims at 2 ultimate goals: Improving the management & investing strategy (With the low-code DeFi features powered by AI) and Optimise asset flow (With the 2 protocols: Liquid Stacking & Money Market). The power of Orchai lies in the Cross-chain feature and AI assistance, unleashing the potential of DeFi with AI algorithms.

Orchai is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Orchai investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OCH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Orchai on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Orchai buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Orchai Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Orchai, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OCH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Orchai price prediction page.

Orchai Price History

Tracing OCH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OCH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Orchai price history page.

Orchai (OCH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Orchai (OCH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OCH token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Orchai (OCH)

Looking for how to buy Orchai? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Orchai on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OCH to Local Currencies

1 OCH to VND
1,423.6415
1 OCH to AUD
A$0.083855
1 OCH to GBP
0.040575
1 OCH to EUR
0.047067
1 OCH to USD
$0.0541
1 OCH to MYR
RM0.230466
1 OCH to TRY
2.199706
1 OCH to JPY
¥8.115
1 OCH to ARS
ARS$74.211134
1 OCH to RUB
4.38751
1 OCH to INR
4.732668
1 OCH to IDR
Rp886.885104
1 OCH to KRW
75.347775
1 OCH to PHP
3.150784
1 OCH to EGP
￡E.2.627096
1 OCH to BRL
R$0.30296
1 OCH to CAD
C$0.074658
1 OCH to BDT
6.609938
1 OCH to NGN
82.848199
1 OCH to UAH
2.255429
1 OCH to VES
Bs6.6543
1 OCH to CLP
$52.5852
1 OCH to PKR
Rs15.338432
1 OCH to KZT
29.417957
1 OCH to THB
฿1.772316
1 OCH to TWD
NT$1.618131
1 OCH to AED
د.إ0.198547
1 OCH to CHF
Fr0.043821
1 OCH to HKD
HK$0.424144
1 OCH to MAD
.د.م0.493392
1 OCH to MXN
$1.021408
1 OCH to PLN
0.202334
1 OCH to RON
лв0.240204
1 OCH to SEK
kr0.531262
1 OCH to BGN
лв0.092511
1 OCH to HUF
Ft18.955558
1 OCH to CZK
1.164773
1 OCH to KWD
د.ك0.0165546
1 OCH to ILS
0.183399

Orchai Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Orchai, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Orchai Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Orchai

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

OCH
OCH
USD
USD

1 OCH = 0.0541 USD

Trade

OCHUSDT
$0.0541
$0.0541$0.0541
-1.10%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee