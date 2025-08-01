What is ONFA Token (OFT)

ONFA is a versatile and convenient cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to store, manage, and trade various cryptocurrencies with ease.

ONFA Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ONFA Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check OFT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ONFA Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ONFA Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ONFA Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ONFA Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OFT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ONFA Token price prediction page.

ONFA Token Price History

Tracing OFT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OFT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ONFA Token price history page.

ONFA Token (OFT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ONFA Token (OFT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OFT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ONFA Token (OFT)

Looking for how to buy ONFA Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ONFA Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OFT to Local Currencies

1 OFT to VND ₫ 23,783.497 1 OFT to AUD A$ 1.40089 1 OFT to GBP ￡ 0.67785 1 OFT to EUR € 0.786306 1 OFT to USD $ 0.9038 1 OFT to MYR RM 3.850188 1 OFT to TRY ₺ 36.748508 1 OFT to JPY ¥ 135.57 1 OFT to ARS ARS$ 1,239.778612 1 OFT to RUB ₽ 73.29818 1 OFT to INR ₹ 79.064424 1 OFT to IDR Rp 14,816.391072 1 OFT to KRW ₩ 1,258.76745 1 OFT to PHP ₱ 52.637312 1 OFT to EGP ￡E. 43.888528 1 OFT to BRL R$ 5.06128 1 OFT to CAD C$ 1.247244 1 OFT to BDT ৳ 110.426284 1 OFT to NGN ₦ 1,384.070282 1 OFT to UAH ₴ 37.679422 1 OFT to VES Bs 111.1674 1 OFT to CLP $ 878.4936 1 OFT to PKR Rs 256.245376 1 OFT to KZT ₸ 491.459326 1 OFT to THB ฿ 29.608488 1 OFT to TWD NT$ 27.032658 1 OFT to AED د.إ 3.316946 1 OFT to CHF Fr 0.732078 1 OFT to HKD HK$ 7.085792 1 OFT to MAD .د.م 8.242656 1 OFT to MXN $ 17.063744 1 OFT to PLN zł 3.380212 1 OFT to RON лв 4.012872 1 OFT to SEK kr 8.875316 1 OFT to BGN лв 1.545498 1 OFT to HUF Ft 316.673444 1 OFT to CZK Kč 19.458814 1 OFT to KWD د.ك 0.2765628 1 OFT to ILS ₪ 3.063882

ONFA Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ONFA Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ONFA Token What is the price of ONFA Token (OFT) today? The live price of ONFA Token (OFT) is 0.9038 USD . What is the market cap of ONFA Token (OFT)? The current market cap of ONFA Token is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OFT by its real-time market price of 0.9038 USD . What is the circulating supply of ONFA Token (OFT)? The current circulating supply of ONFA Token (OFT) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of ONFA Token (OFT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of ONFA Token (OFT) is 1.622 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ONFA Token (OFT)? The 24-hour trading volume of ONFA Token (OFT) is $ 2.33M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

