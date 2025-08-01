More About OFT

ONFA Token Logo

ONFA Token Price(OFT)

ONFA Token (OFT) Live Price Chart

$0.9038
$0.9038$0.9038
-1.77%1D
USD

OFT Live Price Data & Information

ONFA Token (OFT) is currently trading at 0.9038 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. OFT to USD price is updated in real-time.

ONFA Token Key Market Performance:

$ 2.33M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.77%
ONFA Token 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

OFT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ONFA Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.016286-1.77%
30 Days$ +0.5401+148.50%
60 Days$ +0.6736+292.61%
90 Days$ +0.66+270.71%
ONFA Token Price Change Today

Today, OFT recorded a change of $ -0.016286 (-1.77%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ONFA Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.5401 (+148.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ONFA Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OFT saw a change of $ +0.6736 (+292.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ONFA Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.66 (+270.71%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OFT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ONFA Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.8996
$ 0.8996$ 0.8996

$ 0.948
$ 0.948$ 0.948

$ 1.622
$ 1.622$ 1.622

-0.14%

-1.77%

+13.17%

OFT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 2.33M
$ 2.33M$ 2.33M

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is ONFA Token (OFT)

ONFA is a versatile and convenient cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to store, manage, and trade various cryptocurrencies with ease.

ONFA Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ONFA Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

ONFA Token Price Prediction

ONFA Token Price History

ONFA Token (OFT) Tokenomics

How to buy ONFA Token (OFT)

OFT to Local Currencies

1 OFT to VND
23,783.497
1 OFT to AUD
A$1.40089
1 OFT to GBP
0.67785
1 OFT to EUR
0.786306
1 OFT to USD
$0.9038
1 OFT to MYR
RM3.850188
1 OFT to TRY
36.748508
1 OFT to JPY
¥135.57
1 OFT to ARS
ARS$1,239.778612
1 OFT to RUB
73.29818
1 OFT to INR
79.064424
1 OFT to IDR
Rp14,816.391072
1 OFT to KRW
1,258.76745
1 OFT to PHP
52.637312
1 OFT to EGP
￡E.43.888528
1 OFT to BRL
R$5.06128
1 OFT to CAD
C$1.247244
1 OFT to BDT
110.426284
1 OFT to NGN
1,384.070282
1 OFT to UAH
37.679422
1 OFT to VES
Bs111.1674
1 OFT to CLP
$878.4936
1 OFT to PKR
Rs256.245376
1 OFT to KZT
491.459326
1 OFT to THB
฿29.608488
1 OFT to TWD
NT$27.032658
1 OFT to AED
د.إ3.316946
1 OFT to CHF
Fr0.732078
1 OFT to HKD
HK$7.085792
1 OFT to MAD
.د.م8.242656
1 OFT to MXN
$17.063744
1 OFT to PLN
3.380212
1 OFT to RON
лв4.012872
1 OFT to SEK
kr8.875316
1 OFT to BGN
лв1.545498
1 OFT to HUF
Ft316.673444
1 OFT to CZK
19.458814
1 OFT to KWD
د.ك0.2765628
1 OFT to ILS
3.063882

ONFA Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ONFA Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ONFA Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ONFA Token

