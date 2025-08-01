More About OGN

OGN Live Price Data & Information

Origin (OGN) is currently trading at 0.05947 USD with a market cap of 41.34M USD. OGN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Origin Key Market Performance:

$ 786.46K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.83%
Origin 24-hour price change
695.20M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the OGN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

OGN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Origin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0011086-1.83%
30 Days$ +0.00854+16.76%
60 Days$ +0.0008+1.36%
90 Days$ -0.0017-2.78%
Origin Price Change Today

Today, OGN recorded a change of $ -0.0011086 (-1.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Origin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00854 (+16.76%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Origin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OGN saw a change of $ +0.0008 (+1.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Origin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0017 (-2.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OGN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Origin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

OGN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 41.34M
$ 41.34M$ 41.34M

$ 786.46K
$ 786.46K$ 786.46K

695.20M
695.20M 695.20M

What is Origin (OGN)

Origin Token (OGN) is Origin Protocol’s native governance and value accrual token. It promotes open economic access through a composable and multichain product suite that unlocks opportunities for yield generation across the space. Origin’s products are built to be permissionless and composable, allowing for integration with other DeFi primitives. Users can stake OGN for xOGN and earn a share of revenue generated by all of Origin’s products, cultivating a user-first platform.

Origin Token (OGN) is Origin Protocol's native governance and value accrual token. It promotes open economic access through a composable and multichain product suite that unlocks opportunities for yield generation across the space. Origin's products are built to be permissionless and composable, allowing for integration with other DeFi primitives. Users can stake OGN for xOGN and earn a share of revenue generated by all of Origin's products, cultivating a user-first platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OGN staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Origin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Origin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Origin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Origin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OGN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Origin price prediction page.

Origin Price History

Tracing OGN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OGN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Origin price history page.

Origin (OGN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Origin (OGN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OGN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Origin (OGN)

Looking for how to buy Origin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

OGN to Local Currencies

Origin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Origin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Origin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Origin

Disclaimer

