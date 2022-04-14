OKB (OKB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OKB (OKB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OKB (OKB) Information OKB is the OKEx utility token released by the OK Blockchain Foundation and Maltese crypto exchange, OKEx, that enables users to access the crypto exchange’s special features. The coin is used to calculate and pay trading fees, grant users access to voting and governance on the platform, and reward users for holding OKB. Official Website: https://www.okx.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x75231f58b43240c9718dd58b4967c5114342a86c Buy OKB Now!

OKB (OKB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OKB (OKB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.78B $ 2.78B $ 2.78B Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 60.00M $ 60.00M $ 60.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 73.721 $ 73.721 $ 73.721 All-Time Low: $ 1.25311487482 $ 1.25311487482 $ 1.25311487482 Current Price: $ 46.27 $ 46.27 $ 46.27 Learn more about OKB (OKB) price

OKB (OKB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OKB (OKB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OKB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OKB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OKB's tokenomics, explore OKB token's live price!

OKB (OKB) Price History Analyzing the price history of OKB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore OKB Price History now!

OKB Price Prediction Want to know where OKB might be heading? Our OKB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OKB token's Price Prediction now!

