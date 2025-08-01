What is OKAMI Project (OKM)

Okami provide a unique Web3 Wallet service and credit card offering that allows users to contribute to society while investing and trading cryptocurrency. When users use the OKAMI Card, a credit card linked to the OKAMI Wallet, the fees associated with the card are donated to animal welfare organizations. Furthermore, the OKAMI Coins (OKM) stored in the OKAMI Wallet are consumed during transactions, with a portion of them being allocated to support animal protection efforts.

OKAMI Project is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OKAMI Project investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check OKM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about OKAMI Project on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OKAMI Project buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OKAMI Project Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OKAMI Project, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OKM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OKAMI Project price prediction page.

OKAMI Project Price History

Tracing OKM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OKM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OKAMI Project price history page.

OKAMI Project (OKM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OKAMI Project (OKM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OKM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OKAMI Project (OKM)

Looking for how to buy OKAMI Project? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OKAMI Project on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OKM to Local Currencies

1 OKM to VND ₫ 0.324911305 1 OKM to AUD A$ 0.00001913785 1 OKM to GBP ￡ 0.00000926025 1 OKM to EUR € 0.00001074189 1 OKM to USD $ 0.000012347 1 OKM to MYR RM 0.00005259822 1 OKM to TRY ₺ 0.00050202902 1 OKM to JPY ¥ 0.00185205 1 OKM to ARS ARS$ 0.01693687378 1 OKM to RUB ₽ 0.0010013417 1 OKM to INR ₹ 0.00108011556 1 OKM to IDR Rp 0.20240980368 1 OKM to KRW ₩ 0.01719628425 1 OKM to PHP ₱ 0.00071908928 1 OKM to EGP ￡E. 0.00059957032 1 OKM to BRL R$ 0.0000691432 1 OKM to CAD C$ 0.00001703886 1 OKM to BDT ৳ 0.00150855646 1 OKM to NGN ₦ 0.01890807233 1 OKM to UAH ₴ 0.00051474643 1 OKM to VES Bs 0.001518681 1 OKM to CLP $ 0.012001284 1 OKM to PKR Rs 0.00350062144 1 OKM to KZT ₸ 0.00671392819 1 OKM to THB ฿ 0.00040448772 1 OKM to TWD NT$ 0.00036929877 1 OKM to AED د.إ 0.00004531349 1 OKM to CHF Fr 0.00001000107 1 OKM to HKD HK$ 0.00009680048 1 OKM to MAD .د.م 0.00011260464 1 OKM to MXN $ 0.00023311136 1 OKM to PLN zł 0.00004617778 1 OKM to RON лв 0.00005482068 1 OKM to SEK kr 0.00012124754 1 OKM to BGN лв 0.00002111337 1 OKM to HUF Ft 0.00432614186 1 OKM to CZK Kč 0.00026583091 1 OKM to KWD د.ك 0.000003778182 1 OKM to ILS ₪ 0.00004185633

OKAMI Project Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OKAMI Project, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OKAMI Project What is the price of OKAMI Project (OKM) today? The live price of OKAMI Project (OKM) is 0.000012347 USD . What is the market cap of OKAMI Project (OKM)? The current market cap of OKAMI Project is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OKM by its real-time market price of 0.000012347 USD . What is the circulating supply of OKAMI Project (OKM)? The current circulating supply of OKAMI Project (OKM) is -- USD . What was the highest price of OKAMI Project (OKM)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of OKAMI Project (OKM) is 0.0005 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of OKAMI Project (OKM)? The 24-hour trading volume of OKAMI Project (OKM) is $ 74.79K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!