More About OKT

OKT Price Info

OKT Whitepaper

OKT Official Website

OKT Tokenomics

OKT Price Forecast

OKT History

OKT Buying Guide

OKT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

OKT Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

OKExChain Logo

OKExChain Price(OKT)

OKExChain (OKT) Live Price Chart

$4.818
$4.818$4.818
-2.27%1D
USD

OKT Live Price Data & Information

OKExChain (OKT) is currently trading at 4.808 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. OKT to USD price is updated in real-time.

OKExChain Key Market Performance:

$ 29.45K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.27%
OKExChain 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the OKT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OKT price information.

OKT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of OKExChain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.11191-2.27%
30 Days$ +0.065+1.37%
60 Days$ -0.273-5.38%
90 Days$ -0.671-12.25%
OKExChain Price Change Today

Today, OKT recorded a change of $ -0.11191 (-2.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OKExChain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.065 (+1.37%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OKExChain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OKT saw a change of $ -0.273 (-5.38%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OKExChain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.671 (-12.25%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OKT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of OKExChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 4.777
$ 4.777$ 4.777

$ 4.986
$ 4.986$ 4.986

$ 139
$ 139$ 139

+0.25%

-2.27%

-1.86%

OKT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 29.45K
$ 29.45K$ 29.45K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is OKExChain (OKT)

OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized.

OKExChain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OKExChain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OKT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OKExChain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OKExChain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OKExChain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OKExChain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OKT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OKExChain price prediction page.

OKExChain Price History

Tracing OKT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OKT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OKExChain price history page.

OKExChain (OKT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OKExChain (OKT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OKT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OKExChain (OKT)

Looking for how to buy OKExChain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OKExChain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OKT to Local Currencies

1 OKT to VND
126,522.52
1 OKT to AUD
A$7.4524
1 OKT to GBP
3.606
1 OKT to EUR
4.18296
1 OKT to USD
$4.808
1 OKT to MYR
RM20.48208
1 OKT to TRY
195.49328
1 OKT to JPY
¥721.2
1 OKT to ARS
ARS$6,595.32592
1 OKT to RUB
389.88072
1 OKT to INR
420.60384
1 OKT to IDR
Rp78,819.65952
1 OKT to KRW
6,696.342
1 OKT to PHP
279.63328
1 OKT to EGP
￡E.233.52456
1 OKT to BRL
R$26.9248
1 OKT to CAD
C$6.63504
1 OKT to BDT
587.44144
1 OKT to NGN
7,362.92312
1 OKT to UAH
200.44552
1 OKT to VES
Bs591.384
1 OKT to CLP
$4,663.76
1 OKT to PKR
Rs1,363.16416
1 OKT to KZT
2,614.44616
1 OKT to THB
฿157.462
1 OKT to TWD
NT$143.80728
1 OKT to AED
د.إ17.64536
1 OKT to CHF
Fr3.89448
1 OKT to HKD
HK$37.69472
1 OKT to MAD
.د.م43.84896
1 OKT to MXN
$90.72696
1 OKT to PLN
17.98192
1 OKT to RON
лв21.34752
1 OKT to SEK
kr47.02224
1 OKT to BGN
лв8.22168
1 OKT to HUF
Ft1,683.47312
1 OKT to CZK
103.42008
1 OKT to KWD
د.ك1.471248
1 OKT to ILS
16.29912

OKExChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OKExChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OKExChain Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OKExChain

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

OKT
OKT
USD
USD

1 OKT = 4.808 USD

Trade

OKTUSDT
$4.808
$4.808$4.808
-1.30%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee