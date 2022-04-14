OMAX (OMAX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OMAX (OMAX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OMAX (OMAX) Information OMAX Coin relies on a system of PoS consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality.The OMAX Coin also supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. This is the native and only usable currency in the OMAX ecosystem. Official Website: https://omaxcoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://omaxcoin.com/Whitepaper/OMAX_Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://omaxray.com/ Buy OMAX Now!

OMAX (OMAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OMAX (OMAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.75M $ 1.75M $ 1.75M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 8.67B $ 8.67B $ 8.67B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.005025 $ 0.005025 $ 0.005025 All-Time Low: $ 0.00017338240522691 $ 0.00017338240522691 $ 0.00017338240522691 Current Price: $ 0.0002015 $ 0.0002015 $ 0.0002015 Learn more about OMAX (OMAX) price

OMAX (OMAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OMAX (OMAX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OMAX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OMAX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OMAX's tokenomics, explore OMAX token's live price!

