ECOMI (OMI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ECOMI (OMI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

ECOMI (OMI) Information The OMI token is an in-app utility token intended for use in the VeVe app. Using/holding OMI will grant token holders and VeVe Collectors various perks, rewards, and advantages within the ecosystem. Official Website: https://ecomi.notion.site/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UNE-EvjuMIaWJUfvF3qQiTe0OKLFAJXV/view Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xeD35af169aF46a02eE13b9d79Eb57d6D68C1749e

ECOMI (OMI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ECOMI (OMI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 50.82M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 279.56B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.0009205 All-Time Low: $ 0.000179933935184157 Current Price: $ 0.0001818

ECOMI (OMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ECOMI (OMI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OMI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OMI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OMI's tokenomics, explore OMI token's live price!

