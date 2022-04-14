OMNIA Protocol (OMNIA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OMNIA Protocol (OMNIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OMNIA Protocol (OMNIA) Information OMNIA Protocol is an RPC provider that prioritizes dePIN and aggregation. Through the use of MEV strategies, we enable users and B2C platforms in Web3, including wallets, dApps, and DEXes, to benefit from infrastructure monetization. OMNIA Protocol has your back, protects you from front-running or even scam attempts in real time. Official Website: https://omniatech.io Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.omniatech.io Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x2e7e487d84b5baba5878a9833fb394bc89633fd7

OMNIA Protocol (OMNIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OMNIA Protocol (OMNIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.24M All-Time High: $ 1.9103 All-Time Low: $ 0.009806292836582667 Current Price: $ 0.01238

OMNIA Protocol (OMNIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OMNIA Protocol (OMNIA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OMNIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OMNIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

