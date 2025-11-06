ExchangeDEX+
The live Orochi Network price today is 0.1212 USD. Track real-time ON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

Orochi Network Price(ON)

1 ON to USD Live Price:

$0.1213
+7.15%1D
USD
Orochi Network (ON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:34:02 (UTC+8)

Orochi Network (ON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1081
24H Low
$ 0.1284
24H High

$ 0.1081
$ 0.1284
$ 0.39631995986201646
$ 0.1018389970175376
-0.74%

+7.15%

-16.19%

-16.19%

Orochi Network (ON) real-time price is $ 0.1212. Over the past 24 hours, ON traded between a low of $ 0.1081 and a high of $ 0.1284, showing active market volatility. ON's all-time high price is $ 0.39631995986201646, while its all-time low price is $ 0.1018389970175376.

In terms of short-term performance, ON has changed by -0.74% over the past hour, +7.15% over 24 hours, and -16.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Orochi Network (ON) Market Information

No.899

$ 17.49M
$ 251.96K
$ 121.20M
144.28M
1,000,000,000
700,000,000
14.42%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Orochi Network is $ 17.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 251.96K. The circulating supply of ON is 144.28M, with a total supply of 700000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 121.20M.

Orochi Network (ON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Orochi Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.008094+7.15%
30 Days$ +0.0212+21.20%
60 Days$ +0.0212+21.20%
90 Days$ +0.0212+21.20%
Orochi Network Price Change Today

Today, ON recorded a change of $ +0.008094 (+7.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Orochi Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0212 (+21.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Orochi Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ON saw a change of $ +0.0212 (+21.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Orochi Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0212 (+21.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Orochi Network (ON)?

Check out the Orochi Network Price History page now.

What is Orochi Network (ON)

The Verifiable Data Layer For RWA.

Orochi Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Orochi Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Orochi Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Orochi Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Orochi Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Orochi Network (ON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Orochi Network (ON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Orochi Network.

Check the Orochi Network price prediction now!

Orochi Network (ON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Orochi Network (ON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Orochi Network (ON)

Looking for how to buy Orochi Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Orochi Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ON to Local Currencies

Orochi Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Orochi Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Orochi Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Orochi Network

How much is Orochi Network (ON) worth today?
The live ON price in USD is 0.1212 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ON to USD price?
The current price of ON to USD is $ 0.1212. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Orochi Network?
The market cap for ON is $ 17.49M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ON?
The circulating supply of ON is 144.28M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ON?
ON achieved an ATH price of 0.39631995986201646 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ON?
ON saw an ATL price of 0.1018389970175376 USD.
What is the trading volume of ON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ON is $ 251.96K USD.
Will ON go higher this year?
ON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:34:02 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

