Orochi Network (ON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Orochi Network (ON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.25M $ 18.25M $ 18.25M Total Supply: $ 700.00M $ 700.00M $ 700.00M Circulating Supply: $ 144.28M $ 144.28M $ 144.28M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 126.50M $ 126.50M $ 126.50M All-Time High: $ 0.4026 $ 0.4026 $ 0.4026 All-Time Low: $ 0.1018389970175376 $ 0.1018389970175376 $ 0.1018389970175376 Current Price: $ 0.1265 $ 0.1265 $ 0.1265 Learn more about Orochi Network (ON) price Buy ON Now!

Orochi Network (ON) Information The Verifiable Data Layer For RWA. The Verifiable Data Layer For RWA. Official Website: https://orochi.network Whitepaper: https://docs.orochi.network/orochi-network Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x33f6BE84becfF45ea6aA2952d7eF890B44bFB59d

Orochi Network (ON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Orochi Network (ON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ON's tokenomics, explore ON token's live price!

How to Buy ON Interested in adding Orochi Network (ON) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ON, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Orochi Network (ON) Price History Analyzing the price history of ON helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

