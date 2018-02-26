Ontology Token (ONT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ontology Token (ONT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ontology is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups. Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.

Market Cap: $ 118.73M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 914.70M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 129.80M
All-Time High: $ 2.96
All-Time Low: $ 0.1058056271007376
Current Price: $ 0.1298

Ontology Token (ONT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ontology Token (ONT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ONT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ONT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ONT's tokenomics, explore ONT token's live price!

