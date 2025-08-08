More About ONTP

ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) Live Price Chart

ONTP Live Price Data & Information

ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) is currently trading at 0.00446 USD with a market cap of -- USD. ONTP to USD price is updated in real-time.

ONTACT Protocol Key Market Performance:

$ 56.78K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.66%
ONTACT Protocol 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ONTP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ONTP price information.

ONTP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ONTACT Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000296-0.66%
30 Days$ -0.00523-53.98%
60 Days$ -0.00556-55.49%
90 Days$ -0.00548-55.14%
ONTACT Protocol Price Change Today

Today, ONTP recorded a change of $ -0.0000296 (-0.66%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ONTACT Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00523 (-53.98%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ONTACT Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ONTP saw a change of $ -0.00556 (-55.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ONTACT Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00548 (-55.14%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ONTP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ONTACT Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

ONTP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is ONTACT Protocol (ONTP)

ONTACT Protocol is a project developed to solve the problems of the existing IoT market with the goal of establishing a decentralized Web 3.0-based IoT ecosystem. Unlike the existing centralized IoT system, we want to promote the fair production and use of data through decentralized solutions and build a more active and efficient IoT ecosystem through data monitiization.

ONTACT Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ONTACT Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ONTP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ONTACT Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ONTACT Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ONTACT Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ONTACT Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ONTP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ONTACT Protocol price prediction page.

ONTACT Protocol Price History

Tracing ONTP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ONTP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ONTACT Protocol price history page.

ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ONTP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ONTACT Protocol (ONTP)

Looking for how to buy ONTACT Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ONTACT Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ONTP to Local Currencies

ONTACT Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ONTACT Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ONTACT Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ONTACT Protocol

