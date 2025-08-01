More About OOBIT

OOBIT Price Info

OOBIT Whitepaper

OOBIT Official Website

OOBIT Tokenomics

OOBIT Price Forecast

OOBIT History

OOBIT Buying Guide

OOBIT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

OOBIT Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Oobit Logo

Oobit Price(OOBIT)

Oobit (OOBIT) Live Price Chart

$0.01212
$0.01212$0.01212
+0.08%1D
USD

OOBIT Live Price Data & Information

Oobit (OOBIT) is currently trading at 0.01214 USD with a market cap of 12.14M USD. OOBIT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Oobit Key Market Performance:

$ 55.42K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.08%
Oobit 24-hour price change
1.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the OOBIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OOBIT price information.

OOBIT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Oobit for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000097+0.08%
30 Days$ -0.00123-9.20%
60 Days$ -0.00215-15.05%
90 Days$ -0.0019-13.54%
Oobit Price Change Today

Today, OOBIT recorded a change of $ +0.0000097 (+0.08%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Oobit 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00123 (-9.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Oobit 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OOBIT saw a change of $ -0.00215 (-15.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Oobit 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0019 (-13.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OOBIT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Oobit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01208
$ 0.01208$ 0.01208

$ 0.01245
$ 0.01245$ 0.01245

$ 0.1394
$ 0.1394$ 0.1394

0.00%

+0.08%

-10.74%

OOBIT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 12.14M
$ 12.14M$ 12.14M

$ 55.42K
$ 55.42K$ 55.42K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

What is Oobit (OOBIT)

Oobit is a leading mobile payment app that offers a seamless way to pay with crypto both in-store and globally. Crypto holders can enjoy a crypto Tap-to-Pay experience as convenient and smooth as Apple Pay®, utilizing existing Visa/Mastercard point-of-sale systems while ensuring merchants receive fiat currency. OBT is Oobit’s native cryptocurrency token, the core and primary foundation that drives and rewards Oobit’s growing community and ecosystem.

Oobit is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Oobit investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OOBIT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Oobit on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Oobit buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Oobit Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Oobit, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OOBIT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Oobit price prediction page.

Oobit Price History

Tracing OOBIT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OOBIT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Oobit price history page.

Oobit (OOBIT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Oobit (OOBIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OOBIT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Oobit (OOBIT)

Looking for how to buy Oobit? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Oobit on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OOBIT to Local Currencies

1 OOBIT to VND
319.4641
1 OOBIT to AUD
A$0.018817
1 OOBIT to GBP
0.009105
1 OOBIT to EUR
0.0105618
1 OOBIT to USD
$0.01214
1 OOBIT to MYR
RM0.0517164
1 OOBIT to TRY
0.4936124
1 OOBIT to JPY
¥1.821
1 OOBIT to ARS
ARS$16.6529236
1 OOBIT to RUB
0.984554
1 OOBIT to INR
1.0620072
1 OOBIT to IDR
Rp199.0163616
1 OOBIT to KRW
16.907985
1 OOBIT to PHP
0.7070336
1 OOBIT to EGP
￡E.0.5895184
1 OOBIT to BRL
R$0.067984
1 OOBIT to CAD
C$0.0167532
1 OOBIT to BDT
1.4832652
1 OOBIT to NGN
18.5910746
1 OOBIT to UAH
0.5061166
1 OOBIT to VES
Bs1.49322
1 OOBIT to CLP
$11.80008
1 OOBIT to PKR
Rs3.4419328
1 OOBIT to KZT
6.6013678
1 OOBIT to THB
฿0.3977064
1 OOBIT to TWD
NT$0.3631074
1 OOBIT to AED
د.إ0.0445538
1 OOBIT to CHF
Fr0.0098334
1 OOBIT to HKD
HK$0.0951776
1 OOBIT to MAD
.د.م0.1107168
1 OOBIT to MXN
$0.2292032
1 OOBIT to PLN
0.0454036
1 OOBIT to RON
лв0.0539016
1 OOBIT to SEK
kr0.1192148
1 OOBIT to BGN
лв0.0207594
1 OOBIT to HUF
Ft4.2536132
1 OOBIT to CZK
0.2613742
1 OOBIT to KWD
د.ك0.00371484
1 OOBIT to ILS
0.0411546

Oobit Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Oobit, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Oobit Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Oobit

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

OOBIT
OOBIT
USD
USD

1 OOBIT = 0.01214 USD

Trade

OOBITUSDT
$0.01214
$0.01214$0.01214
-1.63%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee