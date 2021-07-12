OpenOcean (OOE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OpenOcean (OOE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OpenOcean (OOE) Information OpenOcean is the DeFi & CeFi full aggregator. OpenOcean finds the best price, no additional fees, and lowest slippage for traders on aggregated DeFi and CeFi by applying a deeply optimized intelligent routing algorithm. Besides the aggregation of swaps, OpenOcean will continue to aggregate derivative, yield, lending, and insurance products and launch its own combined margin products and intelligent wealth management service. Official Website: https://openocean.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.openocean.finance/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0x8ea5219a16c2dbf1d6335a6aa0c6bd45c50347c5 Buy OOE Now!

OpenOcean (OOE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OpenOcean (OOE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.23M $ 4.23M $ 4.23M All-Time High: $ 1.0601 $ 1.0601 $ 1.0601 All-Time Low: $ 0.003010001778620606 $ 0.003010001778620606 $ 0.003010001778620606 Current Price: $ 0.004227 $ 0.004227 $ 0.004227 Learn more about OpenOcean (OOE) price

OpenOcean (OOE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OpenOcean (OOE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OOE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OOE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OOE's tokenomics, explore OOE token's live price!

How to Buy OOE Interested in adding OpenOcean (OOE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy OOE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy OOE on MEXC now!

OpenOcean (OOE) Price History Analyzing the price history of OOE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore OOE Price History now!

OOE Price Prediction Want to know where OOE might be heading? Our OOE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OOE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!