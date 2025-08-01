What is Ooki Token (OOKI)

Ooki is a protocol for margin trading, borrowing, lending and staking. Ooki Protocol allows anyone to build applications that enable lenders, borrowers, and traders to interact with the most flexible decentralized finance protocol on multiple blockchains. Ooki is a fully decentralized, community-run project, governed by the community vote for all major changes to the protocol.

Ooki Token (OOKI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ooki Token (OOKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OOKI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ooki Token What is the price of Ooki Token (OOKI) today? The live price of Ooki Token (OOKI) is 0.000000001135 USD . What is the market cap of Ooki Token (OOKI)? The current market cap of Ooki Token is $ 15.57 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OOKI by its real-time market price of 0.000000001135 USD . What is the circulating supply of Ooki Token (OOKI)? The current circulating supply of Ooki Token (OOKI) is 13.72B USD . What was the highest price of Ooki Token (OOKI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Ooki Token (OOKI) is 0.05555 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Ooki Token (OOKI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Ooki Token (OOKI) is $ 40.82K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

