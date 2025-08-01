What is OORT (OORT)

OORT is a decentralized AI cloud for privacy and cost savings. By integrating global compute and storage resources, OORT empowers trustworthy AI solutions.

OORT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OORT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



OORT to Local Currencies

1 OORT to USD $ 0.0317

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OORT What is the price of OORT (OORT) today? The live price of OORT (OORT) is 0.0317 USD . What is the market cap of OORT (OORT)? The current market cap of OORT is $ 17.50M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OORT by its real-time market price of 0.0317 USD . What is the circulating supply of OORT (OORT)? The current circulating supply of OORT (OORT) is 551.95M USD . What was the highest price of OORT (OORT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of OORT (OORT) is 0.433 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of OORT (OORT)? The 24-hour trading volume of OORT (OORT) is $ 148.04K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

