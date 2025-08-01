What is Optopia (OPAI)

Optopia is an AI-driven, intent-centric Layer 2 network that allows permissionless intent creation. It utilizes tokenomics to drive AI Agents to execute intents, thereby achieving a smarter and highly active Layer 2 with exceptional Daily Active AI. Optopia's mission is to simplify Web3 operations through AI Agents, helping more users enter the Web3 industry with low barriers, and empowering AI Agents through tokenomics to unleash the true potential of Web3.

Optopia is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Optopia investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Optopia Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Optopia, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OPAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Optopia price prediction page.

Optopia Price History

Tracing OPAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OPAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Optopia price history page.

Optopia (OPAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Optopia (OPAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OPAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Optopia (OPAI)

Looking for how to buy Optopia? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Optopia on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OPAI to Local Currencies

1 OPAI to VND ₫ 0.563141 1 OPAI to AUD A$ 0.00003317 1 OPAI to GBP ￡ 0.00001605 1 OPAI to EUR € 0.000018618 1 OPAI to USD $ 0.0000214 1 OPAI to MYR RM 0.000091164 1 OPAI to TRY ₺ 0.000870124 1 OPAI to JPY ¥ 0.00321 1 OPAI to ARS ARS$ 0.029355236 1 OPAI to RUB ₽ 0.001735326 1 OPAI to INR ₹ 0.001872072 1 OPAI to IDR Rp 0.350819616 1 OPAI to KRW ₩ 0.02980485 1 OPAI to PHP ₱ 0.001244624 1 OPAI to EGP ￡E. 0.001039398 1 OPAI to BRL R$ 0.00011984 1 OPAI to CAD C$ 0.000029532 1 OPAI to BDT ৳ 0.002614652 1 OPAI to NGN ₦ 0.032771746 1 OPAI to UAH ₴ 0.000892166 1 OPAI to VES Bs 0.0026322 1 OPAI to CLP $ 0.020758 1 OPAI to PKR Rs 0.006067328 1 OPAI to KZT ₸ 0.011636678 1 OPAI to THB ฿ 0.000700636 1 OPAI to TWD NT$ 0.000640074 1 OPAI to AED د.إ 0.000078538 1 OPAI to CHF Fr 0.000017334 1 OPAI to HKD HK$ 0.000167776 1 OPAI to MAD .د.م 0.000195168 1 OPAI to MXN $ 0.000403818 1 OPAI to PLN zł 0.000080036 1 OPAI to RON лв 0.000095016 1 OPAI to SEK kr 0.000209292 1 OPAI to BGN лв 0.000036594 1 OPAI to HUF Ft 0.007492996 1 OPAI to CZK Kč 0.000460314 1 OPAI to KWD د.ك 0.0000065484 1 OPAI to ILS ₪ 0.000072546

Optopia Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Optopia, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Optopia What is the price of Optopia (OPAI) today? The live price of Optopia (OPAI) is 0.0000214 USD . What is the market cap of Optopia (OPAI)? The current market cap of Optopia is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OPAI by its real-time market price of 0.0000214 USD . What is the circulating supply of Optopia (OPAI)? The current circulating supply of Optopia (OPAI) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Optopia (OPAI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Optopia (OPAI) is 0.00532 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Optopia (OPAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Optopia (OPAI) is $ 68.64 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

