OpNode (OPNODE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OpNode (OPNODE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.81K $ 9.81K $ 9.81K All-Time High: $ 0.016898 $ 0.016898 $ 0.016898 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00000981 $ 0.00000981 $ 0.00000981

OpNode (OPNODE) Information Redefining decentralized computing with AI-driven GPU/Node lending, scalable cloud infrastructure, and a trustless marketplace for the next era of Web3. Redefining decentralized computing with AI-driven GPU/Node lending, scalable cloud infrastructure, and a trustless marketplace for the next era of Web3. Official Website: https://opnode.co Whitepaper: https://opnode.co/documentation/introduction Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x6E2dBF65b5CeD4B769C653aC3e1454e2A74AbAf9

OpNode (OPNODE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OpNode (OPNODE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OPNODE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OPNODE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OPNODE's tokenomics, explore OPNODE token's live price!

OpNode (OPNODE) Price History Analyzing the price history of OPNODE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

