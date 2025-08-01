More About ORAI

ORAI Live Price Data & Information

Oraichain (ORAI) is currently trading at 3.001 USD with a market cap of 41.48M USD. ORAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Oraichain Key Market Performance:

$ 115.80K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.65%
Oraichain 24-hour price change
13.82M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ORAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ORAI price information.

ORAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Oraichain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.08169-2.65%
30 Days$ +0.468+18.47%
60 Days$ +0.001+0.03%
90 Days$ -0.579-16.18%
Oraichain Price Change Today

Today, ORAI recorded a change of $ -0.08169 (-2.65%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Oraichain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.468 (+18.47%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Oraichain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ORAI saw a change of $ +0.001 (+0.03%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Oraichain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.579 (-16.18%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ORAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Oraichain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 2.993
$ 2.993$ 2.993

$ 3.197
$ 3.197$ 3.197

$ 17.43
$ 17.43$ 17.43

-0.30%

-2.65%

-10.50%

ORAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 41.48M
$ 41.48M$ 41.48M

$ 115.80K
$ 115.80K$ 115.80K

13.82M
13.82M 13.82M

What is Oraichain (ORAI)

Oraichain provides multidimensional trustworthy proofs of AI and enables secure integration with Web3. With AI as the cornerstone, Oraichain has developed many essential and innovative products and services including AI Oracle, DINO Hub with DINO Center, AI Marketplace & Data Marketplace, fully on-chain VRF, AI-based NFT generation & copyright protection, Royalty Protocol, AI-powered Yield Aggregator Platform, Cosmwasm IDE, and many more. Oraichain is the world’s first Layer 1 of AI oracle and Trustworthy Proofs™️.

Oraichain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Oraichain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ORAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Oraichain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Oraichain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Oraichain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Oraichain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ORAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Oraichain price prediction page.

Oraichain Price History

Tracing ORAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ORAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Oraichain price history page.

Oraichain (ORAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Oraichain (ORAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ORAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Oraichain (ORAI)

Looking for how to buy Oraichain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Oraichain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ORAI to Local Currencies

1 ORAI to VND
78,971.315
1 ORAI to AUD
A$4.65155
1 ORAI to GBP
2.25075
1 ORAI to EUR
2.61087
1 ORAI to USD
$3.001
1 ORAI to MYR
RM12.78426
1 ORAI to TRY
122.02066
1 ORAI to JPY
¥450.15
1 ORAI to ARS
ARS$4,116.59174
1 ORAI to RUB
243.3811
1 ORAI to INR
262.52748
1 ORAI to IDR
Rp49,196.71344
1 ORAI to KRW
4,179.64275
1 ORAI to PHP
174.77824
1 ORAI to EGP
￡E.145.72856
1 ORAI to BRL
R$16.8056
1 ORAI to CAD
C$4.14138
1 ORAI to BDT
366.66218
1 ORAI to NGN
4,595.70139
1 ORAI to UAH
125.11169
1 ORAI to VES
Bs369.123
1 ORAI to CLP
$2,916.972
1 ORAI to PKR
Rs850.84352
1 ORAI to KZT
1,631.85377
1 ORAI to THB
฿98.31276
1 ORAI to TWD
NT$89.75991
1 ORAI to AED
د.إ11.01367
1 ORAI to CHF
Fr2.43081
1 ORAI to HKD
HK$23.52784
1 ORAI to MAD
.د.م27.36912
1 ORAI to MXN
$56.65888
1 ORAI to PLN
11.22374
1 ORAI to RON
лв13.32444
1 ORAI to SEK
kr29.46982
1 ORAI to BGN
лв5.13171
1 ORAI to HUF
Ft1,051.49038
1 ORAI to CZK
64.61153
1 ORAI to KWD
د.ك0.918306
1 ORAI to ILS
10.17339

Oraichain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Oraichain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Oraichain Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Oraichain

