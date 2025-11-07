What is ORBIO

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.0001054
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.0000581

ORBIO (ORBIO) Information ORBIO is the native utility token powering the Pikamoon Game ecosystem. ORBIO is the native utility token powering the Pikamoon Game ecosystem. Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/A18GrBLPSWUGg1pp3tg9oJU2KBQrkkKiyykL21b4u22i

ORBIO (ORBIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ORBIO (ORBIO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ORBIO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ORBIO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ORBIO's tokenomics, explore ORBIO token's live price!

