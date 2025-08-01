More About ORCA

Orca Logo

Orca Price(ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) Live Price Chart

$2.261
$2.261$2.261
-2.20%1D
USD

ORCA Live Price Data & Information

Orca (ORCA) is currently trading at 2.261 USD with a market cap of 135.56M USD. ORCA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Orca Key Market Performance:

$ 918.76K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.20%
Orca 24-hour price change
59.96M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ORCA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.

ORCA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Orca for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.05086-2.19%
30 Days$ +0.417+22.61%
60 Days$ -0.428-15.92%
90 Days$ -0.536-19.17%
Orca Price Change Today

Today, ORCA recorded a change of $ -0.05086 (-2.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Orca 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.417 (+22.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Orca 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ORCA saw a change of $ -0.428 (-15.92%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Orca 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.536 (-19.17%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ORCA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Orca: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 2.259
$ 2.259$ 2.259

$ 2.405
$ 2.405$ 2.405

$ 9.6
$ 9.6$ 9.6

-0.49%

-2.19%

-8.32%

ORCA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 135.56M
$ 135.56M$ 135.56M

$ 918.76K
$ 918.76K$ 918.76K

59.96M
59.96M 59.96M

What is Orca (ORCA)

Orca is a DEX on Solana.

Orca is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Orca investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ORCA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Orca on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Orca buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Orca Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Orca, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ORCA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Orca price prediction page.

Orca Price History

Tracing ORCA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ORCA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Orca price history page.

Orca (ORCA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Orca (ORCA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ORCA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Orca (ORCA)

Looking for how to buy Orca? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Orca on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

ORCA to Local Currencies

1 ORCA to VND
59,498.215
1 ORCA to AUD
A$3.50455
1 ORCA to GBP
1.69575
1 ORCA to EUR
1.96707
1 ORCA to USD
$2.261
1 ORCA to MYR
RM9.63186
1 ORCA to TRY
91.93226
1 ORCA to JPY
¥339.15
1 ORCA to ARS
ARS$3,101.50414
1 ORCA to RUB
183.3671
1 ORCA to INR
197.79228
1 ORCA to IDR
Rp37,065.56784
1 ORCA to KRW
3,149.00775
1 ORCA to PHP
131.68064
1 ORCA to EGP
￡E.109.79416
1 ORCA to BRL
R$12.6616
1 ORCA to CAD
C$3.12018
1 ORCA to BDT
276.24898
1 ORCA to NGN
3,462.47279
1 ORCA to UAH
94.26109
1 ORCA to VES
Bs278.103
1 ORCA to CLP
$2,197.692
1 ORCA to PKR
Rs641.03872
1 ORCA to KZT
1,229.46397
1 ORCA to THB
฿74.07036
1 ORCA to TWD
NT$67.62651
1 ORCA to AED
د.إ8.29787
1 ORCA to CHF
Fr1.83141
1 ORCA to HKD
HK$17.72624
1 ORCA to MAD
.د.م20.62032
1 ORCA to MXN
$42.68768
1 ORCA to PLN
8.45614
1 ORCA to RON
лв10.03884
1 ORCA to SEK
kr22.20302
1 ORCA to BGN
лв3.86631
1 ORCA to HUF
Ft792.20918
1 ORCA to CZK
48.67933
1 ORCA to KWD
د.ك0.691866
1 ORCA to ILS
7.66479

Orca Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Orca, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Orca Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Orca

Hot News

Disclaimer

