What is Orca (ORCA)

Orca is a DEX on Solana.

Orca Price Prediction

Orca Price History

Orca (ORCA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Orca (ORCA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ORCA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Orca (ORCA)

ORCA to Local Currencies

1 ORCA to VND ₫ 59,498.215 1 ORCA to AUD A$ 3.50455 1 ORCA to GBP ￡ 1.69575 1 ORCA to EUR € 1.96707 1 ORCA to USD $ 2.261 1 ORCA to MYR RM 9.63186 1 ORCA to TRY ₺ 91.93226 1 ORCA to JPY ¥ 339.15 1 ORCA to ARS ARS$ 3,101.50414 1 ORCA to RUB ₽ 183.3671 1 ORCA to INR ₹ 197.79228 1 ORCA to IDR Rp 37,065.56784 1 ORCA to KRW ₩ 3,149.00775 1 ORCA to PHP ₱ 131.68064 1 ORCA to EGP ￡E. 109.79416 1 ORCA to BRL R$ 12.6616 1 ORCA to CAD C$ 3.12018 1 ORCA to BDT ৳ 276.24898 1 ORCA to NGN ₦ 3,462.47279 1 ORCA to UAH ₴ 94.26109 1 ORCA to VES Bs 278.103 1 ORCA to CLP $ 2,197.692 1 ORCA to PKR Rs 641.03872 1 ORCA to KZT ₸ 1,229.46397 1 ORCA to THB ฿ 74.07036 1 ORCA to TWD NT$ 67.62651 1 ORCA to AED د.إ 8.29787 1 ORCA to CHF Fr 1.83141 1 ORCA to HKD HK$ 17.72624 1 ORCA to MAD .د.م 20.62032 1 ORCA to MXN $ 42.68768 1 ORCA to PLN zł 8.45614 1 ORCA to RON лв 10.03884 1 ORCA to SEK kr 22.20302 1 ORCA to BGN лв 3.86631 1 ORCA to HUF Ft 792.20918 1 ORCA to CZK Kč 48.67933 1 ORCA to KWD د.ك 0.691866 1 ORCA to ILS ₪ 7.66479

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Orca What is the price of Orca (ORCA) today? The live price of Orca (ORCA) is 2.261 USD . What is the market cap of Orca (ORCA)? The current market cap of Orca is $ 135.56M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ORCA by its real-time market price of 2.261 USD . What is the circulating supply of Orca (ORCA)? The current circulating supply of Orca (ORCA) is 59.96M USD . What was the highest price of Orca (ORCA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Orca (ORCA) is 9.6 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Orca (ORCA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Orca (ORCA) is $ 918.76K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

