More About ORDI

ORDI Price Info

ORDI Tokenomics

ORDI Price Forecast

ORDI History

ORDI Buying Guide

ORDI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ORDI Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ORDI Logo

ORDI Price(ORDI)

ORDI (ORDI) Live Price Chart

$9.456
$9.456$9.456
-1.60%1D
USD

ORDI Live Price Data & Information

ORDI (ORDI) is currently trading at 9.452 USD with a market cap of 198.49M USD. ORDI to USD price is updated in real-time.

ORDI Key Market Performance:

$ 4.27M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.60%
ORDI 24-hour price change
21.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ORDI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ORDI price information.

ORDI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ORDI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.15376-1.60%
30 Days$ +2.392+33.88%
60 Days$ +0.65+7.38%
90 Days$ +1.222+14.84%
ORDI Price Change Today

Today, ORDI recorded a change of $ -0.15376 (-1.60%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ORDI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +2.392 (+33.88%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ORDI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ORDI saw a change of $ +0.65 (+7.38%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ORDI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.222 (+14.84%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ORDI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ORDI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 9.4
$ 9.4$ 9.4

$ 10.089
$ 10.089$ 10.089

$ 96.393
$ 96.393$ 96.393

-0.04%

-1.60%

-4.47%

ORDI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 198.49M
$ 198.49M$ 198.49M

$ 4.27M
$ 4.27M$ 4.27M

21.00M
21.00M 21.00M

What is ORDI (ORDI)

ORDI is the first token created in accordance with the BRC-20 fungible token standard on the Bitcoin blockchain.

ORDI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ORDI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ORDI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ORDI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ORDI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ORDI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ORDI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ORDI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ORDI price prediction page.

ORDI Price History

Tracing ORDI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ORDI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ORDI price history page.

ORDI (ORDI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ORDI (ORDI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ORDI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ORDI (ORDI)

Looking for how to buy ORDI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ORDI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ORDI to Local Currencies

1 ORDI to VND
248,729.38
1 ORDI to AUD
A$14.6506
1 ORDI to GBP
7.089
1 ORDI to EUR
8.22324
1 ORDI to USD
$9.452
1 ORDI to MYR
RM40.26552
1 ORDI to TRY
384.31832
1 ORDI to JPY
¥1,417.8
1 ORDI to ARS
ARS$12,965.68648
1 ORDI to RUB
766.5572
1 ORDI to INR
826.86096
1 ORDI to IDR
Rp154,950.79488
1 ORDI to KRW
13,164.273
1 ORDI to PHP
550.48448
1 ORDI to EGP
￡E.458.98912
1 ORDI to BRL
R$52.9312
1 ORDI to CAD
C$13.04376
1 ORDI to BDT
1,154.84536
1 ORDI to NGN
14,474.69828
1 ORDI to UAH
394.05388
1 ORDI to VES
Bs1,162.596
1 ORDI to CLP
$9,187.344
1 ORDI to PKR
Rs2,679.83104
1 ORDI to KZT
5,139.71404
1 ORDI to THB
฿309.64752
1 ORDI to TWD
NT$282.70932
1 ORDI to AED
د.إ34.68884
1 ORDI to CHF
Fr7.65612
1 ORDI to HKD
HK$74.10368
1 ORDI to MAD
.د.م86.20224
1 ORDI to MXN
$178.45376
1 ORDI to PLN
35.35048
1 ORDI to RON
лв41.96688
1 ORDI to SEK
kr92.81864
1 ORDI to BGN
лв16.16292
1 ORDI to HUF
Ft3,311.79176
1 ORDI to CZK
203.50156
1 ORDI to KWD
د.ك2.892312
1 ORDI to ILS
32.04228

ORDI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ORDI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ORDI

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ORDI
ORDI
USD
USD

1 ORDI = 9.452 USD

Trade

ORDIUSDT
$9.452
$9.452$9.452
-2.33%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee