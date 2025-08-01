What is ORION (ORI)

ORION is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ORION investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ORI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ORION on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ORION buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ORION Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ORION, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ORI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ORION price prediction page.

ORION Price History

Tracing ORI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ORI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ORION price history page.

ORION (ORI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ORION (ORI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ORI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ORION (ORI)

Looking for how to buy ORION? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ORION on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ORI to Local Currencies

1 ORI to VND ₫ -- 1 ORI to AUD A$ -- 1 ORI to GBP ￡ -- 1 ORI to EUR € -- 1 ORI to USD $ -- 1 ORI to MYR RM -- 1 ORI to TRY ₺ -- 1 ORI to JPY ¥ -- 1 ORI to ARS ARS$ -- 1 ORI to RUB ₽ -- 1 ORI to INR ₹ -- 1 ORI to IDR Rp -- 1 ORI to KRW ₩ -- 1 ORI to PHP ₱ -- 1 ORI to EGP ￡E. -- 1 ORI to BRL R$ -- 1 ORI to CAD C$ -- 1 ORI to BDT ৳ -- 1 ORI to NGN ₦ -- 1 ORI to UAH ₴ -- 1 ORI to VES Bs -- 1 ORI to CLP $ -- 1 ORI to PKR Rs -- 1 ORI to KZT ₸ -- 1 ORI to THB ฿ -- 1 ORI to TWD NT$ -- 1 ORI to AED د.إ -- 1 ORI to CHF Fr -- 1 ORI to HKD HK$ -- 1 ORI to MAD .د.م -- 1 ORI to MXN $ -- 1 ORI to PLN zł -- 1 ORI to RON лв -- 1 ORI to SEK kr -- 1 ORI to BGN лв -- 1 ORI to HUF Ft -- 1 ORI to CZK Kč -- 1 ORI to KWD د.ك -- 1 ORI to ILS ₪ --

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ORION What is the price of ORION (ORI) today? The live price of ORION (ORI) is -- USD . What is the market cap of ORION (ORI)? The current market cap of ORION is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ORI by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of ORION (ORI)? The current circulating supply of ORION (ORI) is -- USD . What was the highest price of ORION (ORI)? As of 2025-08-02 , the highest price of ORION (ORI) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ORION (ORI)? The 24-hour trading volume of ORION (ORI) is -- USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Gaia Airdrop: Everything You Need to Know MEXC Launches Massive GAIA Airdrop With Over $75,000 in Rewards. Claim Your Free GAIA Now! Crypto hunters, this is the airdrop you’ve been waiting for. The exclusive GAIA airdrop on MEXC Exchange is officially live, and it’s handing out $60,000 in GAIA tokens plus 15,000 USDT to eager traders and new users. From July 30 to August 09, 2025, anyone can join this limited-time token airdrop event and earn rewards through simple tasks like deposits, trading, and referrals. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, this crypto airdrop is designed to maximize your earning potential with minimal effort.

What is XRP Ledger? Complete Beginner’s Guide to XRPL The XRP Ledger processes over 1,500 transactions per second while using less energy than a single email server. If you’ve been wondering “what is XRP Ledger” or how it differs from other blockchain networks, you’re in the right place. This guide explains everything about XRPL in simple terms, perfect for beginners who want to understand this revolutionary payment system.