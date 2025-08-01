More About ORT

Okratech Token Logo

Okratech Token Price(ORT)

Okratech Token (ORT) Live Price Chart

$0.006751
$0.006751$0.006751
-4.33%1D
USD

ORT Live Price Data & Information

Okratech Token (ORT) is currently trading at 0.006751 USD with a market cap of 5.51M USD. ORT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Okratech Token Key Market Performance:

$ 218.48K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.33%
Okratech Token 24-hour price change
816.72M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ORT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ORT price information.

ORT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Okratech Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00030555-4.33%
30 Days$ +0.00302+80.94%
60 Days$ +0.003316+96.53%
90 Days$ +0.003392+100.98%
Okratech Token Price Change Today

Today, ORT recorded a change of $ -0.00030555 (-4.33%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Okratech Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00302 (+80.94%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Okratech Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ORT saw a change of $ +0.003316 (+96.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Okratech Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.003392 (+100.98%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ORT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Okratech Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.005947
$ 0.005947$ 0.005947

$ 0.0081
$ 0.0081$ 0.0081

$ 0.05899
$ 0.05899$ 0.05899

-3.27%

-4.33%

+58.14%

ORT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.51M
$ 5.51M$ 5.51M

$ 218.48K
$ 218.48K$ 218.48K

816.72M
816.72M 816.72M

What is Okratech Token (ORT)

OrtJob is a new blockchain platform powered by DeFi and self governing DAO created to actualize these two dreams as it delivers freelance jobs based on a secure, decentralized technology. Freelancers will have a vast variety of job options as well as payment methods to choose from. It allows users transparency as they can look at detailed reviews and descriptions of the employer and freelancer. The greatest benefit of this platform has to be that there is NO COMMISSION, meaning users will not be skimped out of any hard worked money.

Okratech Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Okratech Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ORT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Okratech Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Okratech Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Okratech Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Okratech Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ORT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Okratech Token price prediction page.

Okratech Token Price History

Tracing ORT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ORT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Okratech Token price history page.

Okratech Token (ORT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Okratech Token (ORT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ORT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Okratech Token (ORT)

Looking for how to buy Okratech Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Okratech Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ORT to Local Currencies

1 ORT to VND
177.652565
1 ORT to AUD
A$0.01046405
1 ORT to GBP
0.00506325
1 ORT to EUR
0.00587337
1 ORT to USD
$0.006751
1 ORT to MYR
RM0.02875926
1 ORT to TRY
0.27449566
1 ORT to JPY
¥1.01265
1 ORT to ARS
ARS$9.26061674
1 ORT to RUB
0.5475061
1 ORT to INR
0.59057748
1 ORT to IDR
Rp110.67211344
1 ORT to KRW
9.40245525
1 ORT to PHP
0.39317824
1 ORT to EGP
￡E.0.32782856
1 ORT to BRL
R$0.0378056
1 ORT to CAD
C$0.00931638
1 ORT to BDT
0.82483718
1 ORT to NGN
10.33841389
1 ORT to UAH
0.28144919
1 ORT to VES
Bs0.830373
1 ORT to CLP
$6.561972
1 ORT to PKR
Rs1.91404352
1 ORT to KZT
3.67099127
1 ORT to THB
฿0.22116276
1 ORT to TWD
NT$0.20192241
1 ORT to AED
د.إ0.02477617
1 ORT to CHF
Fr0.00546831
1 ORT to HKD
HK$0.05292784
1 ORT to MAD
.د.م0.06156912
1 ORT to MXN
$0.12745888
1 ORT to PLN
0.02524874
1 ORT to RON
лв0.02997444
1 ORT to SEK
kr0.06629482
1 ORT to BGN
лв0.01154421
1 ORT to HUF
Ft2.36541538
1 ORT to CZK
0.14534903
1 ORT to KWD
د.ك0.002065806
1 ORT to ILS
0.02288589

Okratech Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Okratech Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Okratech Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Okratech Token

