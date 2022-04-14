Oshi (OSHI) Tokenomics
In the past, governance tokens in blockchain games have often relied solely on the value of the game content, resulting in many tokens being unable to maintain long-term stability and leading to price collapses. OSHI aims to build upon game content designed for long-term operation, while also aligning its utility (token use cases) and underlying value on high-value game IPs known for their sustainability. The aim is to achieve long-term stability of its value. There are also plans in place to design an ecosystem that allows the token economy to span across multiple types of content in the future. The name ""OSHI"" was chosen to reflect the desire for users (fans) to enjoy the game in the long term and engage in “Oshi Katsu” (supporting their favorite characters) via the tokens with peace of mind.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OSHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Oshi (OSHI) Price History
OSHI Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
