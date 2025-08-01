More About OSMI

OSMI Price Info

OSMI Whitepaper

OSMI Official Website

OSMI Tokenomics

OSMI Price Forecast

OSMI History

OSMI Buying Guide

OSMI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

OSMI Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

OSMI Logo

OSMI Price(OSMI)

OSMI (OSMI) Live Price Chart

$0.01152
$0.01152$0.01152
-0.34%1D
USD

OSMI Live Price Data & Information

OSMI (OSMI) is currently trading at 0.01152 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. OSMI to USD price is updated in real-time.

OSMI Key Market Performance:

$ 44.43K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.34%
OSMI 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the OSMI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OSMI price information.

OSMI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of OSMI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000393-0.33%
30 Days$ +0.00149+14.85%
60 Days$ -0.01015-46.84%
90 Days$ -0.00385-25.05%
OSMI Price Change Today

Today, OSMI recorded a change of $ -0.0000393 (-0.33%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OSMI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00149 (+14.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OSMI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OSMI saw a change of $ -0.01015 (-46.84%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OSMI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00385 (-25.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OSMI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of OSMI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01028
$ 0.01028$ 0.01028

$ 0.0121
$ 0.0121$ 0.0121

$ 0.292
$ 0.292$ 0.292

-0.44%

-0.33%

-21.48%

OSMI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 44.43K
$ 44.43K$ 44.43K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is OSMI (OSMI)

OSMI is a bias-free, censorship resistant AI assistant, powered by a decentralized AI engine - a network of globally distributed GPU and memory nodes, known as OSMI Nodes

OSMI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OSMI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OSMI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OSMI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OSMI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OSMI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OSMI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OSMI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OSMI price prediction page.

OSMI Price History

Tracing OSMI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OSMI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OSMI price history page.

OSMI (OSMI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OSMI (OSMI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OSMI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OSMI (OSMI)

Looking for how to buy OSMI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OSMI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OSMI to Local Currencies

1 OSMI to VND
303.1488
1 OSMI to AUD
A$0.017856
1 OSMI to GBP
0.00864
1 OSMI to EUR
0.0100224
1 OSMI to USD
$0.01152
1 OSMI to MYR
RM0.0490752
1 OSMI to TRY
0.4684032
1 OSMI to JPY
¥1.728
1 OSMI to ARS
ARS$15.8024448
1 OSMI to RUB
0.934272
1 OSMI to INR
1.0077696
1 OSMI to IDR
Rp188.8524288
1 OSMI to KRW
16.04448
1 OSMI to PHP
0.6709248
1 OSMI to EGP
￡E.0.5595264
1 OSMI to BRL
R$0.064512
1 OSMI to CAD
C$0.0158976
1 OSMI to BDT
1.4075136
1 OSMI to NGN
17.6416128
1 OSMI to UAH
0.4802688
1 OSMI to VES
Bs1.41696
1 OSMI to CLP
$11.19744
1 OSMI to PKR
Rs3.2661504
1 OSMI to KZT
6.2642304
1 OSMI to THB
฿0.3773952
1 OSMI to TWD
NT$0.3445632
1 OSMI to AED
د.إ0.0422784
1 OSMI to CHF
Fr0.0093312
1 OSMI to HKD
HK$0.0903168
1 OSMI to MAD
.د.م0.1050624
1 OSMI to MXN
$0.2174976
1 OSMI to PLN
0.0430848
1 OSMI to RON
лв0.0511488
1 OSMI to SEK
kr0.1131264
1 OSMI to BGN
лв0.0196992
1 OSMI to HUF
Ft4.0363776
1 OSMI to CZK
0.2480256
1 OSMI to KWD
د.ك0.00352512
1 OSMI to ILS
0.0390528

OSMI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OSMI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OSMI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OSMI

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

OSMI
OSMI
USD
USD

1 OSMI = 0.01152 USD

Trade

OSMIUSDT
$0.01152
$0.01152$0.01152
+10.02%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee