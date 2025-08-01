What is Osmosis (OSMO)

Osmosis is an advanced AMM protocol built using the Cosmos SDK that will allow developers to design build, and deploy their own customized AMMs.

Osmosis is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Osmosis (OSMO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Osmosis (OSMO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OSMO token's extensive tokenomics now!

OSMO to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Osmosis What is the price of Osmosis (OSMO) today? The live price of Osmosis (OSMO) is 0.1687 USD . What is the market cap of Osmosis (OSMO)? The current market cap of Osmosis is $ 124.59M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OSMO by its real-time market price of 0.1687 USD . What is the circulating supply of Osmosis (OSMO)? The current circulating supply of Osmosis (OSMO) is 738.54M USD . What was the highest price of Osmosis (OSMO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Osmosis (OSMO) is 12.798 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Osmosis (OSMO)? The 24-hour trading volume of Osmosis (OSMO) is $ 150.67K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

