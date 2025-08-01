More About OVER

OVER (OVER) Live Price Chart

$0,01984
$0,01984$0,01984
+%0,051D
USD

OVER Live Price Data & Information

OVER (OVER) is currently trading at 0,01983 USD with a market cap of 0,00 USD. OVER to USD price is updated in real-time.

OVER Key Market Performance:

$ 353,92K USD
24-hour trading volume
+%0,05
OVER 24-hour price change
0,00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the OVER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OVER price information.

OVER Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of OVER for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0,0000099+%0,05
30 Days$ -0,01403-%41,44
60 Days$ -0,03131-%61,23
90 Days$ -0,01133-%36,37
OVER Price Change Today

Today, OVER recorded a change of $ +0,0000099 (+%0,05), reflecting its latest market activity.

OVER 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0,01403 (-%41,44), showing the token's short-term performance.

OVER 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OVER saw a change of $ -0,03131 (-%61,23), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OVER 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0,01133 (-%36,37), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OVER Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of OVER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0,01968
$ 0,01968$ 0,01968

$ 0,02026
$ 0,02026$ 0,02026

$ 0,32
$ 0,32$ 0,32

%0,00

+%0,05

-%0,11

OVER Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0,00
$ 0,00$ 0,00

$ 353,92K
$ 353,92K$ 353,92K

0,00
0,00 0,00

What is OVER (OVER)

OverProtocol is a Layer 1 blockchain that enables individuals to run full nodes on their personal computers. Through the OverScape app, anyone can participate as a validator without requiring specialized knowledge. By reducing reliance on institutional validators, OverProtocol creates new financial opportunities and aims to establish a stable, global P2P financial network. Users can validate transactions, propose blocks, and earn native OVER tokens as rewards.

OVER is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OVER investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OVER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OVER on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OVER buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OVER Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OVER, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OVER? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OVER price prediction page.

OVER Price History

Tracing OVER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OVER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OVER price history page.

OVER (OVER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OVER (OVER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OVER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OVER (OVER)

Looking for how to buy OVER? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OVER on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OVER Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OVER, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OVER Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OVER

