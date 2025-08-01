More About OVR

OVR (OVR) Live Price Chart

OVR Live Price Data & Information

OVR (OVR) is currently trading at 0.1415 USD with a market cap of 7.22M USD. OVR to USD price is updated in real-time.

OVR Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the OVR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OVR price information.

OVR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of OVR for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ +0.0638+82.11%
60 Days$ +0.0271+23.68%
90 Days$ +0.0213+17.72%
OVR Price Change Today

Today, OVR recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OVR 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0638 (+82.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OVR 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OVR saw a change of $ +0.0271 (+23.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OVR 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0213 (+17.72%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OVR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of OVR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

OVR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is OVR (OVR)

OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain.

OVR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OVR investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OVR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OVR on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OVR buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OVR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OVR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OVR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OVR price prediction page.

OVR Price History

Tracing OVR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OVR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OVR price history page.

OVR (OVR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OVR (OVR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OVR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OVR (OVR)

Looking for how to buy OVR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OVR on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OVR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OVR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OVR Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OVR

