OpenZK Network Logo

OpenZK Network Price(OZK)

OpenZK Network (OZK) Live Price Chart

$0.0003956
$0.0003956$0.0003956
-0.35%1D
USD

OZK Live Price Data & Information

OpenZK Network (OZK) is currently trading at 0.0003949 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. OZK to USD price is updated in real-time.

OpenZK Network Key Market Performance:

$ 54.77K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.35%
OpenZK Network 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the OZK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OZK price information.

OZK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of OpenZK Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000001389-0.35%
30 Days$ +0.0000834+26.77%
60 Days$ -0.0002381-37.62%
90 Days$ -0.0006871-63.51%
OpenZK Network Price Change Today

Today, OZK recorded a change of $ -0.000001389 (-0.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OpenZK Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000834 (+26.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OpenZK Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OZK saw a change of $ -0.0002381 (-37.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OpenZK Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0006871 (-63.51%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OZK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of OpenZK Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0003845
$ 0.0003845$ 0.0003845

$ 0.0004036
$ 0.0004036$ 0.0004036

$ 0.0059
$ 0.0059$ 0.0059

+2.09%

-0.35%

-4.41%

OZK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 54.77K
$ 54.77K$ 54.77K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is OpenZK Network (OZK)

OpenZK Network is a revolutionary Layer 2 powered by ZK Rollup technology, seamlessly integrating ETH staking, restaking, and stablecoin rewards. Effortlessly stake and bridge your assets to unlock multi-layered rewards and lightning-fast, low-cost transactions. Experience the next evolution of DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and trading—all in one place with OpenZK.

OpenZK Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OpenZK Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OZK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OpenZK Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OpenZK Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OpenZK Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OpenZK Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OZK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OpenZK Network price prediction page.

OpenZK Network Price History

Tracing OZK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OZK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OpenZK Network price history page.

OpenZK Network (OZK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OpenZK Network (OZK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OZK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OpenZK Network (OZK)

Looking for how to buy OpenZK Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OpenZK Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OZK to Local Currencies

1 OZK to VND
10.3917935
1 OZK to AUD
A$0.000612095
1 OZK to GBP
0.000296175
1 OZK to EUR
0.000343563
1 OZK to USD
$0.0003949
1 OZK to MYR
RM0.001682274
1 OZK to TRY
0.016056634
1 OZK to JPY
¥0.059235
1 OZK to ARS
ARS$0.541700126
1 OZK to RUB
0.032022441
1 OZK to INR
0.034545852
1 OZK to IDR
Rp6.473769456
1 OZK to KRW
0.549996975
1 OZK to PHP
0.022967384
1 OZK to EGP
￡E.0.019180293
1 OZK to BRL
R$0.00221144
1 OZK to CAD
C$0.000544962
1 OZK to BDT
0.048248882
1 OZK to NGN
0.604745911
1 OZK to UAH
0.016463381
1 OZK to VES
Bs0.0485727
1 OZK to CLP
$0.383053
1 OZK to PKR
Rs0.111962048
1 OZK to KZT
0.214734773
1 OZK to THB
฿0.012929026
1 OZK to TWD
NT$0.011811459
1 OZK to AED
د.إ0.001449283
1 OZK to CHF
Fr0.000319869
1 OZK to HKD
HK$0.003096016
1 OZK to MAD
.د.م0.003601488
1 OZK to MXN
$0.007447814
1 OZK to PLN
0.001476926
1 OZK to RON
лв0.001753356
1 OZK to SEK
kr0.003862122
1 OZK to BGN
лв0.000675279
1 OZK to HUF
Ft0.138270286
1 OZK to CZK
0.008494299
1 OZK to KWD
د.ك0.0001208394
1 OZK to ILS
0.001338711

OpenZK Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OpenZK Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OpenZK Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OpenZK Network

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an "as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC's control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

