The live PoP Planet price today is 0.03409 USD. Track real-time P to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore P price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About P

P Price Info

What is P

P Whitepaper

P Official Website

P Tokenomics

P Price Forecast

P History

P Buying Guide

P-to-Fiat Currency Converter

P Spot

P USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

PoP Planet Logo

PoP Planet Price(P)

1 P to USD Live Price:

$0.03402
$0.03402
-16.35%1D
USD
PoP Planet (P) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:39:00 (UTC+8)

PoP Planet (P) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03396
$ 0.03396
24H Low
$ 0.05615
$ 0.05615
24H High

$ 0.03396
$ 0.03396

$ 0.05615
$ 0.05615

$ 0.15013296267605908
$ 0.15013296267605908

$ 0.029023761565933663
$ 0.029023761565933663

-3.51%

-16.35%

-69.62%

-69.62%

PoP Planet (P) real-time price is $ 0.03409. Over the past 24 hours, P traded between a low of $ 0.03396 and a high of $ 0.05615, showing active market volatility. P's all-time high price is $ 0.15013296267605908, while its all-time low price is $ 0.029023761565933663.

In terms of short-term performance, P has changed by -3.51% over the past hour, -16.35% over 24 hours, and -69.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PoP Planet (P) Market Information

No.1365

$ 4.77M
$ 4.77M

$ 1.30M
$ 1.30M

$ 34.09M
$ 34.09M

140.00M
140.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

14.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of PoP Planet is $ 4.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.30M. The circulating supply of P is 140.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.09M.

PoP Planet (P) Price History USD

Track the price changes of PoP Planet for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0066495-16.35%
30 Days$ -0.05574-62.06%
60 Days$ +0.01409+70.45%
90 Days$ +0.01409+70.45%
PoP Planet Price Change Today

Today, P recorded a change of $ -0.0066495 (-16.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PoP Planet 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.05574 (-62.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PoP Planet 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, P saw a change of $ +0.01409 (+70.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PoP Planet 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01409 (+70.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of PoP Planet (P)?

Check out the PoP Planet Price History page now.

What is PoP Planet (P)

PoPP is an AI-powered decentralized identity platform that analyzes on-chain behavior to dynamically tag users, seamlessly connecting them with tailored dApps while enabling precise, privacy-first audience targeting for developers.

PoP Planet is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PoP Planet investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check P staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PoP Planet on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PoP Planet buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PoP Planet Price Prediction (USD)

How much will PoP Planet (P) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your PoP Planet (P) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for PoP Planet.

Check the PoP Planet price prediction now!

PoP Planet (P) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PoP Planet (P) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about P token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PoP Planet (P)

Looking for how to buy PoP Planet? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PoP Planet on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

P to Local Currencies

1 PoP Planet(P) to VND
897.07835
1 PoP Planet(P) to AUD
A$0.0521577
1 PoP Planet(P) to GBP
0.0259084
1 PoP Planet(P) to EUR
0.0293174
1 PoP Planet(P) to USD
$0.03409
1 PoP Planet(P) to MYR
RM0.1424962
1 PoP Planet(P) to TRY
1.4355299
1 PoP Planet(P) to JPY
¥5.21577
1 PoP Planet(P) to ARS
ARS$49.4772033
1 PoP Planet(P) to RUB
2.7660626
1 PoP Planet(P) to INR
3.0210558
1 PoP Planet(P) to IDR
Rp568.1664394
1 PoP Planet(P) to PHP
2.0058556
1 PoP Planet(P) to EGP
￡E.1.6131388
1 PoP Planet(P) to BRL
R$0.1820406
1 PoP Planet(P) to CAD
C$0.047726
1 PoP Planet(P) to BDT
4.1593209
1 PoP Planet(P) to NGN
49.0500556
1 PoP Planet(P) to COP
$130.6127669
1 PoP Planet(P) to ZAR
R.0.5918024
1 PoP Planet(P) to UAH
1.4338254
1 PoP Planet(P) to TZS
T.Sh.83.75913
1 PoP Planet(P) to VES
Bs7.60207
1 PoP Planet(P) to CLP
$32.11278
1 PoP Planet(P) to PKR
Rs9.6351976
1 PoP Planet(P) to KZT
17.9323627
1 PoP Planet(P) to THB
฿1.1021297
1 PoP Planet(P) to TWD
NT$1.0530401
1 PoP Planet(P) to AED
د.إ0.1251103
1 PoP Planet(P) to CHF
Fr0.027272
1 PoP Planet(P) to HKD
HK$0.2648793
1 PoP Planet(P) to AMD
֏13.036016
1 PoP Planet(P) to MAD
.د.م0.3173779
1 PoP Planet(P) to MXN
$0.6333922
1 PoP Planet(P) to SAR
ريال0.1278375
1 PoP Planet(P) to ETB
Br5.2324741
1 PoP Planet(P) to KES
KSh4.4030644
1 PoP Planet(P) to JOD
د.أ0.02416981
1 PoP Planet(P) to PLN
0.1257921
1 PoP Planet(P) to RON
лв0.1503369
1 PoP Planet(P) to SEK
kr0.3248777
1 PoP Planet(P) to BGN
лв0.0576121
1 PoP Planet(P) to HUF
Ft11.4354905
1 PoP Planet(P) to CZK
0.7203217
1 PoP Planet(P) to KWD
د.ك0.01046563
1 PoP Planet(P) to ILS
0.1107925
1 PoP Planet(P) to BOB
Bs0.235221
1 PoP Planet(P) to AZN
0.057953
1 PoP Planet(P) to TJS
SM0.3143098
1 PoP Planet(P) to GEL
0.0923839
1 PoP Planet(P) to AOA
Kz31.103716
1 PoP Planet(P) to BHD
.د.ب0.01281784
1 PoP Planet(P) to BMD
$0.03409
1 PoP Planet(P) to DKK
kr0.2209032
1 PoP Planet(P) to HNL
L0.8958852
1 PoP Planet(P) to MUR
1.56814
1 PoP Planet(P) to NAD
$0.5921433
1 PoP Planet(P) to NOK
kr0.3463544
1 PoP Planet(P) to NZD
$0.0599984
1 PoP Planet(P) to PAB
B/.0.03409
1 PoP Planet(P) to PGK
K0.1455643
1 PoP Planet(P) to QAR
ر.ق0.1240876
1 PoP Planet(P) to RSD
дин.3.4679757
1 PoP Planet(P) to UZS
soʻm405.8332684
1 PoP Planet(P) to ALL
L2.8591283
1 PoP Planet(P) to ANG
ƒ0.0610211
1 PoP Planet(P) to AWG
ƒ0.061362
1 PoP Planet(P) to BBD
$0.06818
1 PoP Planet(P) to BAM
KM0.0576121
1 PoP Planet(P) to BIF
Fr100.53141
1 PoP Planet(P) to BND
$0.044317
1 PoP Planet(P) to BSD
$0.03409
1 PoP Planet(P) to JMD
$5.4663315
1 PoP Planet(P) to KHR
136.9074854
1 PoP Planet(P) to KMF
Fr14.52234
1 PoP Planet(P) to LAK
741.0869417
1 PoP Planet(P) to LKR
රු10.3930183
1 PoP Planet(P) to MDL
L0.5832799
1 PoP Planet(P) to MGA
Ar153.558405
1 PoP Planet(P) to MOP
P0.27272
1 PoP Planet(P) to MVR
0.524986
1 PoP Planet(P) to MWK
MK59.081379
1 PoP Planet(P) to MZN
MT2.1800555
1 PoP Planet(P) to NPR
रु4.830553
1 PoP Planet(P) to PYG
241.76628
1 PoP Planet(P) to RWF
Fr49.53277
1 PoP Planet(P) to SBD
$0.2802198
1 PoP Planet(P) to SCR
0.4683966
1 PoP Planet(P) to SRD
$1.3141695
1 PoP Planet(P) to SVC
$0.2979466
1 PoP Planet(P) to SZL
L0.5914615
1 PoP Planet(P) to TMT
m0.119315
1 PoP Planet(P) to TND
د.ت0.10087231
1 PoP Planet(P) to TTD
$0.2307893
1 PoP Planet(P) to UGX
Sh119.17864
1 PoP Planet(P) to XAF
Fr19.39721
1 PoP Planet(P) to XCD
$0.092043
1 PoP Planet(P) to XOF
Fr19.39721
1 PoP Planet(P) to XPF
Fr3.51127
1 PoP Planet(P) to BWP
P0.4585105
1 PoP Planet(P) to BZD
$0.0685209
1 PoP Planet(P) to CVE
$3.2617312
1 PoP Planet(P) to DJF
Fr6.06802
1 PoP Planet(P) to DOP
$2.1926688
1 PoP Planet(P) to DZD
د.ج4.455563
1 PoP Planet(P) to FJD
$0.0777252
1 PoP Planet(P) to GNF
Fr296.41255
1 PoP Planet(P) to GTQ
Q0.2611294
1 PoP Planet(P) to GYD
$7.1302644
1 PoP Planet(P) to ISK
kr4.32943

PoP Planet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PoP Planet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PoP Planet Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PoP Planet

How much is PoP Planet (P) worth today?
The live P price in USD is 0.03409 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current P to USD price?
The current price of P to USD is $ 0.03409. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of PoP Planet?
The market cap for P is $ 4.77M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of P?
The circulating supply of P is 140.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of P?
P achieved an ATH price of 0.15013296267605908 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of P?
P saw an ATL price of 0.029023761565933663 USD.
What is the trading volume of P?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for P is $ 1.30M USD.
Will P go higher this year?
P might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out P price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:39:00 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

P-to-USD Calculator

Amount

P
P
USD
USD

1 P = 0.03409 USD

Trade P

P/USDT
$0.03402
$0.03402
-16.35%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

$102,882.08

$3,377.80

$157.98

$1.0003

$1,479.30

$102,882.08

$3,377.80

$2.2891

$157.98

$1.0648

$0.00

$0.00000

$0.00000

$3.702

$0.1495

$0.044226

$0.1495

$0.30632

$0.00000000011263

$0.11875

