HashPack (PACK) Information HashPack is the leading wallet in the Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem, targeted to new and existing users in web3, and with the objective of offering the best user experience in web3. HashPack services 95% of the active users on Hedera, integrates with 95% of dApps and in general leads the way with regards to ecosystem activity and innovation. Official Website: https://www.hashpack.app/ Whitepaper: https://hashpack.gitbook.io/pack-whitepaper-1 Block Explorer: https://hashscan.io/mainnet/token/0.0.4794920 Buy PACK Now!

HashPack (PACK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HashPack (PACK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.82M $ 21.82M $ 21.82M All-Time High: $ 0.085 $ 0.085 $ 0.085 All-Time Low: $ 0.013627247549730328 $ 0.013627247549730328 $ 0.013627247549730328 Current Price: $ 0.02182 $ 0.02182 $ 0.02182 Learn more about HashPack (PACK) price

HashPack (PACK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HashPack (PACK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PACK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PACK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PACK's tokenomics, explore PACK token's live price!

