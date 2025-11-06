What is Palu (PALU)

PALU is a BNB Chain meme coin centered on a “doll/mascot” concept, with a community-driven narrative of “Binance dolls on-chain, potentially recognized by the official team.” PALU is a BNB Chain meme coin centered on a “doll/mascot” concept, with a community-driven narrative of “Binance dolls on-chain, potentially recognized by the official team.”

Palu Price Prediction (USD)

Palu (PALU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Palu (PALU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PALU token's extensive tokenomics now!

Palu Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Palu, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Palu How much is Palu (PALU) worth today? The live PALU price in USD is 0.015442 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PALU to USD price? $ 0.015442 . Check out The current price of PALU to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Palu? The market cap for PALU is $ 15.44M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PALU? The circulating supply of PALU is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PALU? PALU achieved an ATH price of 0.12035079103629745 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PALU? PALU saw an ATL price of 0.000104834149204448 USD . What is the trading volume of PALU? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PALU is $ 247.91K USD . Will PALU go higher this year? PALU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PALU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Palu (PALU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

