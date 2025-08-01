More About PAXG

PAXG Price Info

PAXG Whitepaper

PAXG Official Website

PAXG Tokenomics

PAXG Price Forecast

PAXG History

PAXG Buying Guide

PAXG-to-Fiat Currency Converter

PAXG Spot

PAXG USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

PAX Gold Logo

PAX Gold Price(PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) Live Price Chart

$3,295.52
$3,295.52$3,295.52
-0.27%1D
USD

PAXG Live Price Data & Information

PAX Gold (PAXG) is currently trading at 3,295.51 USD with a market cap of 931.19M USD. PAXG to USD price is updated in real-time.

PAX Gold Key Market Performance:

$ 8.33M USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.27%
PAX Gold 24-hour price change
282.56K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the PAXG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PAXG price information.

PAXG Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of PAX Gold for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -8.922-0.27%
30 Days$ -51.32-1.54%
60 Days$ -24.07-0.73%
90 Days$ +41.82+1.28%
PAX Gold Price Change Today

Today, PAXG recorded a change of $ -8.922 (-0.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PAX Gold 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -51.32 (-1.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PAX Gold 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PAXG saw a change of $ -24.07 (-0.73%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PAX Gold 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +41.82 (+1.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PAXG Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of PAX Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 3,295.47
$ 3,295.47$ 3,295.47

$ 3,321.34
$ 3,321.34$ 3,321.34

$ 3,574.73
$ 3,574.73$ 3,574.73

-0.18%

-0.27%

-2.38%

PAXG Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 931.19M
$ 931.19M$ 931.19M

$ 8.33M
$ 8.33M$ 8.33M

282.56K
282.56K 282.56K

What is PAX Gold (PAXG)

Pax Gold (PAXG) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by the creators of Paxos Standard (PAX) in September 2019. As an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Pax Gold is tradeable on a large variety of exchanges and has become an accessible way for traders to start investing in gold.

PAX Gold is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PAX Gold investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PAXG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PAX Gold on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PAX Gold buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PAX Gold Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PAX Gold, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PAXG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PAX Gold price prediction page.

PAX Gold Price History

Tracing PAXG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PAXG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PAX Gold price history page.

PAX Gold (PAXG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PAX Gold (PAXG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PAXG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PAX Gold (PAXG)

Looking for how to buy PAX Gold? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PAX Gold on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PAXG to Local Currencies

1 PAXG to VND
86,721,345.65
1 PAXG to AUD
A$5,108.0405
1 PAXG to GBP
2,471.6325
1 PAXG to EUR
2,867.0937
1 PAXG to USD
$3,295.51
1 PAXG to MYR
RM14,038.8726
1 PAXG to TRY
133,995.4366
1 PAXG to JPY
¥494,326.5
1 PAXG to ARS
ARS$4,520,582.8874
1 PAXG to RUB
267,232.9059
1 PAXG to INR
288,291.2148
1 PAXG to IDR
Rp54,024,745.4544
1 PAXG to KRW
4,589,821.5525
1 PAXG to PHP
191,666.8616
1 PAXG to EGP
￡E.160,062.9207
1 PAXG to BRL
R$18,454.856
1 PAXG to CAD
C$4,547.8038
1 PAXG to BDT
402,645.4118
1 PAXG to NGN
5,046,711.0589
1 PAXG to UAH
137,389.8119
1 PAXG to VES
Bs405,347.73
1 PAXG to CLP
$3,196,644.7
1 PAXG to PKR
Rs934,342.9952
1 PAXG to KZT
1,791,999.4727
1 PAXG to THB
฿107,894.9974
1 PAXG to TWD
NT$98,568.7041
1 PAXG to AED
د.إ12,094.5217
1 PAXG to CHF
Fr2,669.3631
1 PAXG to HKD
HK$25,836.7984
1 PAXG to MAD
.د.م30,055.0512
1 PAXG to MXN
$62,153.3186
1 PAXG to PLN
12,325.2074
1 PAXG to RON
лв14,632.0644
1 PAXG to SEK
kr32,230.0878
1 PAXG to BGN
лв5,635.3221
1 PAXG to HUF
Ft1,153,889.8714
1 PAXG to CZK
70,886.4201
1 PAXG to KWD
د.ك1,008.42606
1 PAXG to ILS
11,171.7789

PAX Gold Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PAX Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PAX Gold Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PAX Gold

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

PAXG
PAXG
USD
USD

1 PAXG = 3,295.51 USD

Trade

PAXGUSDT
$3,295.51
$3,295.51$3,295.51
-0.09%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee