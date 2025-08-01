What is PAX Gold (PAXG)

Pax Gold (PAXG) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by the creators of Paxos Standard (PAX) in September 2019. As an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Pax Gold is tradeable on a large variety of exchanges and has become an accessible way for traders to start investing in gold.

PAX Gold is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PAX Gold investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PAXG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about PAX Gold on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PAX Gold buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PAX Gold Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PAX Gold, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PAXG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PAX Gold price prediction page.

PAX Gold Price History

Tracing PAXG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PAXG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PAX Gold price history page.

PAX Gold (PAXG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PAX Gold (PAXG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PAXG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PAX Gold (PAXG)

Looking for how to buy PAX Gold? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PAX Gold on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PAXG to Local Currencies

1 PAXG to VND ₫ 86,721,345.65 1 PAXG to AUD A$ 5,108.0405 1 PAXG to GBP ￡ 2,471.6325 1 PAXG to EUR € 2,867.0937 1 PAXG to USD $ 3,295.51 1 PAXG to MYR RM 14,038.8726 1 PAXG to TRY ₺ 133,995.4366 1 PAXG to JPY ¥ 494,326.5 1 PAXG to ARS ARS$ 4,520,582.8874 1 PAXG to RUB ₽ 267,232.9059 1 PAXG to INR ₹ 288,291.2148 1 PAXG to IDR Rp 54,024,745.4544 1 PAXG to KRW ₩ 4,589,821.5525 1 PAXG to PHP ₱ 191,666.8616 1 PAXG to EGP ￡E. 160,062.9207 1 PAXG to BRL R$ 18,454.856 1 PAXG to CAD C$ 4,547.8038 1 PAXG to BDT ৳ 402,645.4118 1 PAXG to NGN ₦ 5,046,711.0589 1 PAXG to UAH ₴ 137,389.8119 1 PAXG to VES Bs 405,347.73 1 PAXG to CLP $ 3,196,644.7 1 PAXG to PKR Rs 934,342.9952 1 PAXG to KZT ₸ 1,791,999.4727 1 PAXG to THB ฿ 107,894.9974 1 PAXG to TWD NT$ 98,568.7041 1 PAXG to AED د.إ 12,094.5217 1 PAXG to CHF Fr 2,669.3631 1 PAXG to HKD HK$ 25,836.7984 1 PAXG to MAD .د.م 30,055.0512 1 PAXG to MXN $ 62,153.3186 1 PAXG to PLN zł 12,325.2074 1 PAXG to RON лв 14,632.0644 1 PAXG to SEK kr 32,230.0878 1 PAXG to BGN лв 5,635.3221 1 PAXG to HUF Ft 1,153,889.8714 1 PAXG to CZK Kč 70,886.4201 1 PAXG to KWD د.ك 1,008.42606 1 PAXG to ILS ₪ 11,171.7789

PAX Gold Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PAX Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PAX Gold What is the price of PAX Gold (PAXG) today? The live price of PAX Gold (PAXG) is 3,295.51 USD . What is the market cap of PAX Gold (PAXG)? The current market cap of PAX Gold is $ 931.19M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PAXG by its real-time market price of 3,295.51 USD . What is the circulating supply of PAX Gold (PAXG)? The current circulating supply of PAX Gold (PAXG) is 282.56K USD . What was the highest price of PAX Gold (PAXG)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of PAX Gold (PAXG) is 3,574.73 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of PAX Gold (PAXG)? The 24-hour trading volume of PAX Gold (PAXG) is $ 8.33M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!