ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The live PAXI price today is -- USD. Track real-time PAXI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PAXI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live PAXI price today is -- USD. Track real-time PAXI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PAXI price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About PAXI

PAXI Price Info

What is PAXI

PAXI Tokenomics

PAXI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

PAXI Logo

PAXI Price(PAXI)

Unlisted

USD
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 23:23:01 (UTC+8)

PAXI (PAXI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
--
----
24H Low
--
----
24H High

--
----

--
----

--
----

--
----

--

--

--

--

PAXI (PAXI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PAXI traded between a low of -- and a high of --, showing active market volatility. PAXI's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, PAXI has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PAXI (PAXI) Market Information

--
----

--
----

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

The current Market Cap of PAXI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAXI is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

PAXI (PAXI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of PAXI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
No Data
PAXI Price Change Today

Today, PAXI recorded a change of -- (--), reflecting its latest market activity.

PAXI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by -- (--), showing the token's short-term performance.

PAXI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PAXI saw a change of -- (--), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PAXI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by -- (--), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is PAXI (PAXI)

PAXI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PAXI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PAXI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PAXI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PAXI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PAXI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will PAXI (PAXI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your PAXI (PAXI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for PAXI.

Check the PAXI price prediction now!

PAXI (PAXI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PAXI (PAXI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PAXI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PAXI (PAXI)

Looking for how to buy PAXI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PAXI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PAXI to Local Currencies

1 PAXI(PAXI) to VND
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to AUD
A$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to GBP
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to EUR
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to USD
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to MYR
RM--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to TRY
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to JPY
¥--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to ARS
ARS$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to RUB
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to INR
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to IDR
Rp--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to PHP
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to EGP
￡E.--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to BRL
R$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to CAD
C$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to BDT
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to NGN
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to COP
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to ZAR
R.--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to UAH
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to TZS
T.Sh.--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to VES
Bs--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to CLP
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to PKR
Rs--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to KZT
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to THB
฿--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to TWD
NT$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to AED
د.إ--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to CHF
Fr--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to HKD
HK$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to AMD
֏--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to MAD
.د.م--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to MXN
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to SAR
ريال--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to ETB
Br--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to KES
KSh--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to JOD
د.أ--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to PLN
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to RON
лв--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to SEK
kr--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to BGN
лв--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to HUF
Ft--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to CZK
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to KWD
د.ك--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to ILS
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to BOB
Bs--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to AZN
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to TJS
SM--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to GEL
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to AOA
Kz--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to BHD
.د.ب--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to BMD
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to DKK
kr--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to HNL
L--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to MUR
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to NAD
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to NOK
kr--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to NZD
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to PAB
B/.--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to PGK
K--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to QAR
ر.ق--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to RSD
дин.--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to UZS
soʻm--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to ALL
L--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to ANG
ƒ--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to AWG
ƒ--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to BBD
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to BAM
KM--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to BIF
Fr--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to BND
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to BSD
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to JMD
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to KHR
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to KMF
Fr--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to LAK
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to LKR
රු--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to MDL
L--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to MGA
Ar--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to MOP
P--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to MVR
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to MWK
MK--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to MZN
MT--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to NPR
रु--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to PYG
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to RWF
Fr--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to SBD
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to SCR
--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to SRD
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to SVC
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to SZL
L--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to TMT
m--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to TND
د.ت--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to TTD
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to UGX
Sh--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to XAF
Fr--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to XCD
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to XOF
Fr--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to XPF
Fr--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to BWP
P--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to BZD
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to CVE
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to DJF
Fr--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to DOP
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to DZD
د.ج--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to FJD
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to GNF
Fr--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to GTQ
Q--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to GYD
$--
1 PAXI(PAXI) to ISK
kr--

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PAXI

How much is PAXI (PAXI) worth today?
The live PAXI price in USD is -- USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PAXI to USD price?
The current price of PAXI to USD is --. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of PAXI?
The market cap for PAXI is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PAXI?
The circulating supply of PAXI is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PAXI?
PAXI achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PAXI?
PAXI saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of PAXI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PAXI is -- USD.
Will PAXI go higher this year?
PAXI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PAXI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 23:23:01 (UTC+8)

PAXI (PAXI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-07 01:12:41Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Industry Updates
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Industry Updates
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

Hot News

What is Tea-Fi (TEAFI)? The All-in-one DeFi Platform That Empowers Users to Increase Their Assets

November 6, 2025

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PAXI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PAXI
PAXI
USD
USD

1 PAXI = -- USD

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,917.88
$102,917.88$102,917.88

-0.78%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,364.25
$3,364.25$3,364.25

-1.00%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$158.97
$158.97$158.97

-0.96%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0002
$1.0002$1.0002

+0.02%

UCN Logo

UCN

UCN

$1,480.99
$1,480.99$1,480.99

+0.33%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,917.88
$102,917.88$102,917.88

-0.78%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,364.25
$3,364.25$3,364.25

-1.00%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2687
$2.2687$2.2687

-0.33%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$158.97
$158.97$158.97

-0.96%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$1.0549
$1.0549$1.0549

-2.79%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Neuralinker Logo

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 Logo

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN64 Logo

SN64

SN64

$30.93
$30.93$30.93

+106.20%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$6.058
$6.058$6.058

+505.80%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1835
$0.1835$0.1835

+267.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Arbit Logo

Arbit

ARBT

$0.047500
$0.047500$0.047500

+4,650.00%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$6.058
$6.058$6.058

+505.80%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1835
$0.1835$0.1835

+267.00%

Sapien Logo

Sapien

SAPIEN

$0.42514
$0.42514$0.42514

+235.36%

DeAgentAI Logo

DeAgentAI

AIA

$5.9598
$5.9598$5.9598

+218.75%