What is PBL (PBL)

The PerfBloc network is an open protocol that provides high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0. It has a native token PBL. PBL is required by PerfBloc nodes to be a part of a relay network which entitles them to be collected by the network.

PBL is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PBL investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PBL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about PBL on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PBL buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PBL Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PBL, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PBL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PBL price prediction page.

PBL Price History

Tracing PBL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PBL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PBL price history page.

PBL (PBL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PBL (PBL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PBL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PBL (PBL)

Looking for how to buy PBL? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PBL on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PBL to Local Currencies

1 PBL to VND ₫ -- 1 PBL to AUD A$ -- 1 PBL to GBP ￡ -- 1 PBL to EUR € -- 1 PBL to USD $ -- 1 PBL to MYR RM -- 1 PBL to TRY ₺ -- 1 PBL to JPY ¥ -- 1 PBL to ARS ARS$ -- 1 PBL to RUB ₽ -- 1 PBL to INR ₹ -- 1 PBL to IDR Rp -- 1 PBL to KRW ₩ -- 1 PBL to PHP ₱ -- 1 PBL to EGP ￡E. -- 1 PBL to BRL R$ -- 1 PBL to CAD C$ -- 1 PBL to BDT ৳ -- 1 PBL to NGN ₦ -- 1 PBL to UAH ₴ -- 1 PBL to VES Bs -- 1 PBL to CLP $ -- 1 PBL to PKR Rs -- 1 PBL to KZT ₸ -- 1 PBL to THB ฿ -- 1 PBL to TWD NT$ -- 1 PBL to AED د.إ -- 1 PBL to CHF Fr -- 1 PBL to HKD HK$ -- 1 PBL to MAD .د.م -- 1 PBL to MXN $ -- 1 PBL to PLN zł -- 1 PBL to RON лв -- 1 PBL to SEK kr -- 1 PBL to BGN лв -- 1 PBL to HUF Ft -- 1 PBL to CZK Kč -- 1 PBL to KWD د.ك -- 1 PBL to ILS ₪ --

PBL Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PBL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PBL What is the price of PBL (PBL) today? The live price of PBL (PBL) is -- USD . What is the market cap of PBL (PBL)? The current market cap of PBL is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PBL by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of PBL (PBL)? The current circulating supply of PBL (PBL) is -- USD . What was the highest price of PBL (PBL)? As of 2025-08-02 , the highest price of PBL (PBL) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of PBL (PBL)? The 24-hour trading volume of PBL (PBL) is -- USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Gaia Airdrop: Everything You Need to Know MEXC Launches Massive GAIA Airdrop With Over $75,000 in Rewards. Claim Your Free GAIA Now! Crypto hunters, this is the airdrop you’ve been waiting for. The exclusive GAIA airdrop on MEXC Exchange is officially live, and it’s handing out $60,000 in GAIA tokens plus 15,000 USDT to eager traders and new users. From July 30 to August 09, 2025, anyone can join this limited-time token airdrop event and earn rewards through simple tasks like deposits, trading, and referrals. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, this crypto airdrop is designed to maximize your earning potential with minimal effort.

What is XRP Ledger? Complete Beginner’s Guide to XRPL The XRP Ledger processes over 1,500 transactions per second while using less energy than a single email server. If you’ve been wondering “what is XRP Ledger” or how it differs from other blockchain networks, you’re in the right place. This guide explains everything about XRPL in simple terms, perfect for beginners who want to understand this revolutionary payment system.