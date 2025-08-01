What is peaq network (PEAQ)

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

peaq network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



peaq network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as peaq network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PEAQ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our peaq network price prediction page.

peaq network Price History

Tracing PEAQ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PEAQ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our peaq network price history page.

peaq network (PEAQ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of peaq network (PEAQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEAQ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy peaq network (PEAQ)

Looking for how to buy peaq network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase peaq network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PEAQ to Local Currencies

peaq network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of peaq network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

