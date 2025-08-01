What is Pentagon Games (PEN)

Pentagon Games is building a multichain entertainment hub powered by its zkEVM-based Pentagon Chain, offering secure, immersive, AI-driven 3D experiences, integrating brands and IP with Web3 technologies, and driving mass adoption and cross-chain interoperability.

Pentagon Games is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Pentagon Games investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PEN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Pentagon Games on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Pentagon Games buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Pentagon Games Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Pentagon Games, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PEN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Pentagon Games price prediction page.

Pentagon Games Price History

Tracing PEN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PEN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Pentagon Games price history page.

Pentagon Games (PEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pentagon Games (PEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Pentagon Games (PEN)

Looking for how to buy Pentagon Games? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Pentagon Games on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PEN to Local Currencies

1 PEN to VND ₫ 50.761635 1 PEN to AUD A$ 0.00298995 1 PEN to GBP ￡ 0.00144675 1 PEN to EUR € 0.00167823 1 PEN to USD $ 0.001929 1 PEN to MYR RM 0.00821754 1 PEN to TRY ₺ 0.07837527 1 PEN to JPY ¥ 0.28935 1 PEN to ARS ARS$ 2.64608646 1 PEN to RUB ₽ 0.1564419 1 PEN to INR ₹ 0.16874892 1 PEN to IDR Rp 31.62294576 1 PEN to KRW ₩ 2.68661475 1 PEN to PHP ₱ 0.11236425 1 PEN to EGP ￡E. 0.09369153 1 PEN to BRL R$ 0.0108024 1 PEN to CAD C$ 0.00266202 1 PEN to BDT ৳ 0.23568522 1 PEN to NGN ₦ 2.95405131 1 PEN to UAH ₴ 0.08042001 1 PEN to VES Bs 0.237267 1 PEN to CLP $ 1.874988 1 PEN to PKR Rs 0.54691008 1 PEN to KZT ₸ 1.04893233 1 PEN to THB ฿ 0.06319404 1 PEN to TWD NT$ 0.05769639 1 PEN to AED د.إ 0.00707943 1 PEN to CHF Fr 0.00156249 1 PEN to HKD HK$ 0.01512336 1 PEN to MAD .د.م 0.01759248 1 PEN to MXN $ 0.03641952 1 PEN to PLN zł 0.00721446 1 PEN to RON лв 0.00856476 1 PEN to SEK kr 0.01894278 1 PEN to BGN лв 0.00329859 1 PEN to HUF Ft 0.67588302 1 PEN to CZK Kč 0.04151208 1 PEN to KWD د.ك 0.000590274 1 PEN to ILS ₪ 0.00653931

Pentagon Games Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pentagon Games, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pentagon Games What is the price of Pentagon Games (PEN) today? The live price of Pentagon Games (PEN) is 0.001929 USD . What is the market cap of Pentagon Games (PEN)? The current market cap of Pentagon Games is $ 317.90K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PEN by its real-time market price of 0.001929 USD . What is the circulating supply of Pentagon Games (PEN)? The current circulating supply of Pentagon Games (PEN) is 164.80M USD . What was the highest price of Pentagon Games (PEN)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Pentagon Games (PEN) is 0.4402 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Pentagon Games (PEN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Pentagon Games (PEN) is $ 35.43K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!