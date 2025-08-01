More About PENDLE

PENDLE Price Info

PENDLE Whitepaper

PENDLE Official Website

PENDLE Tokenomics

PENDLE Price Forecast

PENDLE History

PENDLE Buying Guide

PENDLE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

PENDLE Spot

PENDLE USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Pendle Logo

Pendle Price(PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) Live Price Chart

$4.184
$4.184$4.184
-4.45%1D
USD

PENDLE Live Price Data & Information

Pendle (PENDLE) is currently trading at 4.186 USD with a market cap of 693.85M USD. PENDLE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Pendle Key Market Performance:

$ 9.31M USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.45%
Pendle 24-hour price change
165.76M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the PENDLE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PENDLE price information.

PENDLE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Pendle for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.19486-4.45%
30 Days$ +0.896+27.23%
60 Days$ +0.063+1.52%
90 Days$ +0.571+15.79%
Pendle Price Change Today

Today, PENDLE recorded a change of $ -0.19486 (-4.45%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Pendle 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.896 (+27.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Pendle 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PENDLE saw a change of $ +0.063 (+1.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Pendle 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.571 (+15.79%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PENDLE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Pendle: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 4.176
$ 4.176$ 4.176

$ 4.575
$ 4.575$ 4.575

$ 7.5305
$ 7.5305$ 7.5305

-0.17%

-4.45%

-4.35%

PENDLE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 693.85M
$ 693.85M$ 693.85M

$ 9.31M
$ 9.31M$ 9.31M

165.76M
165.76M 165.76M

What is Pendle (PENDLE)

Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. We aim to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.

Pendle is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Pendle investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PENDLE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Pendle on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Pendle buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Pendle Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Pendle, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PENDLE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Pendle price prediction page.

Pendle Price History

Tracing PENDLE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PENDLE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Pendle price history page.

Pendle (PENDLE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pendle (PENDLE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PENDLE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Pendle (PENDLE)

Looking for how to buy Pendle? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Pendle on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PENDLE to Local Currencies

1 PENDLE to VND
110,154.59
1 PENDLE to AUD
A$6.4883
1 PENDLE to GBP
3.1395
1 PENDLE to EUR
3.64182
1 PENDLE to USD
$4.186
1 PENDLE to MYR
RM17.83236
1 PENDLE to TRY
170.07718
1 PENDLE to JPY
¥627.9
1 PENDLE to ARS
ARS$5,742.10364
1 PENDLE to RUB
339.4846
1 PENDLE to INR
366.19128
1 PENDLE to IDR
Rp68,622.93984
1 PENDLE to KRW
5,830.0515
1 PENDLE to PHP
243.8345
1 PENDLE to EGP
￡E.203.31402
1 PENDLE to BRL
R$23.4416
1 PENDLE to CAD
C$5.77668
1 PENDLE to BDT
511.44548
1 PENDLE to NGN
6,410.39854
1 PENDLE to UAH
174.51434
1 PENDLE to VES
Bs514.878
1 PENDLE to CLP
$4,068.792
1 PENDLE to PKR
Rs1,186.81472
1 PENDLE to KZT
2,276.22122
1 PENDLE to THB
฿137.13336
1 PENDLE to TWD
NT$125.20326
1 PENDLE to AED
د.إ15.36262
1 PENDLE to CHF
Fr3.39066
1 PENDLE to HKD
HK$32.81824
1 PENDLE to MAD
.د.م38.17632
1 PENDLE to MXN
$79.03168
1 PENDLE to PLN
15.65564
1 PENDLE to RON
лв18.58584
1 PENDLE to SEK
kr41.10652
1 PENDLE to BGN
лв7.15806
1 PENDLE to HUF
Ft1,466.69068
1 PENDLE to CZK
90.08272
1 PENDLE to KWD
د.ك1.280916
1 PENDLE to ILS
14.19054

Pendle Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pendle, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Pendle Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pendle

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

PENDLE
PENDLE
USD
USD

1 PENDLE = 4.186 USD

Trade

PENDLEUSDT
$4.186
$4.186$4.186
-3.80%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee