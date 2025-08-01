More About PEOPLE

ConstitutionDAO Logo

ConstitutionDAO Price(PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Live Price Chart

PEOPLE Live Price Data & Information

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) is currently trading at 0.01889 USD with a market cap of 95.59M USD. PEOPLE to USD price is updated in real-time.

ConstitutionDAO Key Market Performance:

$ 1.09M USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.35%
ConstitutionDAO 24-hour price change
5.06B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the PEOPLE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

PEOPLE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ConstitutionDAO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0008586-4.35%
30 Days$ +0.00204+12.10%
60 Days$ -0.00245-11.49%
90 Days$ +0.00326+20.85%
ConstitutionDAO Price Change Today

Today, PEOPLE recorded a change of $ -0.0008586 (-4.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ConstitutionDAO 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00204 (+12.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ConstitutionDAO 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PEOPLE saw a change of $ -0.00245 (-11.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ConstitutionDAO 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00326 (+20.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PEOPLE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ConstitutionDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.06%

-4.35%

-5.03%

PEOPLE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 95.59M
$ 1.09M
5.06B
What is ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)

ConsitutionDAO's goal was to win an auction for a rare copy of the US Constitution at Sothby's, and called to the crypto world for contributions. Constitution DAO quickly attracted 17437 contributors, and raised over 47 million dollars. PEOPLE is the token that ConstitutionDAO gave to its contributors, and has become a community-owned token after it has failed to win the auction.

ConsitutionDAO's goal was to win an auction for a rare copy of the US Constitution at Sothby's, and called to the crypto world for contributions. Constitution DAO quickly attracted 17437 contributors, and raised over 47 million dollars. PEOPLE is the token that ConstitutionDAO gave to its contributors, and has become a community-owned token after it has failed to win the auction.

ConstitutionDAO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PEOPLE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ConstitutionDAO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ConstitutionDAO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ConstitutionDAO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ConstitutionDAO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PEOPLE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ConstitutionDAO price prediction page.

ConstitutionDAO Price History

Tracing PEOPLE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PEOPLE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ConstitutionDAO price history page.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEOPLE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)

Looking for how to buy ConstitutionDAO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

PEOPLE to Local Currencies

ConstitutionDAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ConstitutionDAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official ConstitutionDAO Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ConstitutionDAO

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

