What is ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)

ConsitutionDAO's goal was to win an auction for a rare copy of the US Constitution at Sothby's, and called to the crypto world for contributions. Constitution DAO quickly attracted 17437 contributors, and raised over 47 million dollars. PEOPLE is the token that ConstitutionDAO gave to its contributors, and has become a community-owned token after it has failed to win the auction.

ConstitutionDAO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ConstitutionDAO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PEOPLE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ConstitutionDAO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ConstitutionDAO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ConstitutionDAO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ConstitutionDAO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PEOPLE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ConstitutionDAO price prediction page.

ConstitutionDAO Price History

Tracing PEOPLE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PEOPLE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ConstitutionDAO price history page.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEOPLE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)

Looking for how to buy ConstitutionDAO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ConstitutionDAO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PEOPLE to Local Currencies

1 PEOPLE to VND ₫ 497.09035 1 PEOPLE to AUD A$ 0.0292795 1 PEOPLE to GBP ￡ 0.0141675 1 PEOPLE to EUR € 0.0164343 1 PEOPLE to USD $ 0.01889 1 PEOPLE to MYR RM 0.0804714 1 PEOPLE to TRY ₺ 0.7680674 1 PEOPLE to JPY ¥ 2.8335 1 PEOPLE to ARS ARS$ 25.9121686 1 PEOPLE to RUB ₽ 1.5317901 1 PEOPLE to INR ₹ 1.6524972 1 PEOPLE to IDR Rp 309.6720816 1 PEOPLE to KRW ₩ 26.3090475 1 PEOPLE to PHP ₱ 1.0986424 1 PEOPLE to EGP ￡E. 0.9174873 1 PEOPLE to BRL R$ 0.105784 1 PEOPLE to CAD C$ 0.0260682 1 PEOPLE to BDT ৳ 2.3079802 1 PEOPLE to NGN ₦ 28.9279571 1 PEOPLE to UAH ₴ 0.7875241 1 PEOPLE to VES Bs 2.32347 1 PEOPLE to CLP $ 18.3233 1 PEOPLE to PKR Rs 5.3556928 1 PEOPLE to KZT ₸ 10.2718153 1 PEOPLE to THB ฿ 0.6184586 1 PEOPLE to TWD NT$ 0.5649999 1 PEOPLE to AED د.إ 0.0693263 1 PEOPLE to CHF Fr 0.0153009 1 PEOPLE to HKD HK$ 0.1480976 1 PEOPLE to MAD .د.م 0.1722768 1 PEOPLE to MXN $ 0.3562654 1 PEOPLE to PLN zł 0.0706486 1 PEOPLE to RON лв 0.0838716 1 PEOPLE to SEK kr 0.1847442 1 PEOPLE to BGN лв 0.0323019 1 PEOPLE to HUF Ft 6.6141446 1 PEOPLE to CZK Kč 0.4063239 1 PEOPLE to KWD د.ك 0.00578034 1 PEOPLE to ILS ₪ 0.0640371

ConstitutionDAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ConstitutionDAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ConstitutionDAO What is the price of ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) today? The live price of ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) is 0.01889 USD . What is the market cap of ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)? The current market cap of ConstitutionDAO is $ 95.59M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PEOPLE by its real-time market price of 0.01889 USD . What is the circulating supply of ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)? The current circulating supply of ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) is 5.06B USD . What was the highest price of ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) is 0.18699 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)? The 24-hour trading volume of ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) is $ 1.09M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!