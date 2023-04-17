Pepe (PEPE) Tokenomics
Pepe is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Pepe is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPE show you the way. In Lord Kek we trust.
PEPE is a meme cryptocurrency with a total supply of 420.69 trillion tokens. It is designed for entertainment and meme culture, with no serious utility or governance features. The token contract is renounced, and liquidity provision tokens are burnt, ensuring no further changes to the contract or tokenomics.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Fixed supply, no inflation or further minting.
- Initial Mint: The entire supply of 420.69 trillion PEPE was minted at launch on April 17, 2023.
- Unlocking: 100% of the supply was unlocked instantly at genesis; there is no vesting or gradual release.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (PEPE)
|% of Total Supply
|Notes
|Uniswap v3 Liquidity Pool
|391,660,000,000,000
|93.10%
|Provided as initial liquidity for trading on Uniswap v3.
|Reserve for CEX/Bridges
|29,030,000,000,000
|6.90%
|Reserved for centralized exchange listings, bridges, and additional liquidity pools.
|Team/Insiders
|0
|0%
|No allocation to team, advisors, or insiders.
|Public/Private Sale
|0
|0%
|No tokens sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales.
- Notable: The project team did not allocate any tokens to themselves, and there were no public or private sales.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: PEPE is primarily a meme token with no intrinsic utility or claim on profits, governance, or capital.
- Historical Use: Previously, holding PEPE granted access to the "Pepe Palace" Discord server, but this feature was discontinued as of December 15, 2024.
- Current Use: The main interaction is trading on decentralized and centralized exchanges.
- Incentives: There are no staking, liquidity mining, or reward mechanisms. Holding PEPE does not yield dividends, interest, or additional tokens.
Locking Mechanism
- Locking: There is no locking or vesting mechanism. All tokens were unlocked at launch.
- Liquidity: Liquidity provision tokens were burnt, and contract ownership was renounced, ensuring no further changes or token minting.
Unlocking Time
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (PEPE)
|% of Total Supply
|Allocation Group
|Unlock Type
|2023-04-17
|420,690,000,000,000
|100%
|Community
|Cliff
- All tokens were unlocked instantly at launch.
Supply Distribution and Concentration
- Top 10 Holders: As of December 15, 2024, the top 10 Ethereum addresses hold ~41% of the total supply, with the largest being exchange wallets (e.g., Binance, OKX, Crypto.com).
- Bridged Supply: A small portion is bridged to BNB Smart Chain and Arbitrum, each holding less than 0.03% of the total supply.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, all minted at launch
|Allocation
|93.1% Uniswap v3 liquidity, 6.9% reserve for CEX/bridges, 0% team/insiders/sales
|Usage/Incentive
|No staking, rewards, or utility; previously Discord access (now discontinued)
|Locking
|None; all tokens unlocked at launch
|Unlocking
|100% unlocked on April 17, 2023
Additional Notes
- No Governance: There is no governance process or voting mechanism for PEPE holders.
- No Claims: Holding PEPE does not confer any rights to profits, capital, or project decisions.
- No Privacy Features: PEPE does not have privacy or anonymization mechanisms.
In summary: PEPE is a fully unlocked, fixed-supply meme token with no ongoing issuance, vesting, or incentive mechanisms. Its economics are intentionally simple, with all tokens available to the public from day one and no team or insider allocations. The token's value and activity are driven purely by market demand and meme culture.
Pepe (PEPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe (PEPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Pepe (PEPE) Price History
Analyzing the price history of PEPE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
