PEPPER (PEPPER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PEPPER (PEPPER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PEPPER (PEPPER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PEPPER (PEPPER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 8,888.89T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.48M All-Time High: $ 0.000000003114 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000803832085 Current Price: $ 0.000000001741

PEPPER (PEPPER) Information The PEPPER Token is a community-driven powerhouse on the Chiliz Chain, specifically designed for sports and entertainment enthusiasts. With its vibrant token spirit, sustainable tokenomics, and active DAO governance, PEPPER has quickly been embraced by the Chiliz community. The PEPPER Token is a community-driven powerhouse on the Chiliz Chain, specifically designed for sports and entertainment enthusiasts. With its vibrant token spirit, sustainable tokenomics, and active DAO governance, PEPPER has quickly been embraced by the Chiliz community. Official Website: https://www.peppercoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.peppercoin.com/whitepepper Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0x60F397acBCfB8f4e3234C659A3E10867e6fA6b67

PEPPER (PEPPER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PEPPER (PEPPER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PEPPER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PEPPER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PEPPER's tokenomics, explore PEPPER token's live price!

Analyzing the price history of PEPPER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

