Phoenix Global Price(PHB)

Phoenix Global (PHB) Live Price Chart

PHB Live Price Data & Information

Phoenix Global (PHB) is currently trading at 0.5499 USD with a market cap of 31.71M USD. PHB to USD price is updated in real-time.

Phoenix Global Key Market Performance:

$ 614.99K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.74%
Phoenix Global 24-hour price change
57.67M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the PHB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PHB price information.

PHB Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Phoenix Global for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.02135-3.74%
30 Days$ +0.1464+36.28%
60 Days$ +0.0143+2.66%
90 Days$ -0.0805-12.77%
Phoenix Global Price Change Today

Today, PHB recorded a change of $ -0.02135 (-3.74%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Phoenix Global 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1464 (+36.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Phoenix Global 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PHB saw a change of $ +0.0143 (+2.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Phoenix Global 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0805 (-12.77%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PHB Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Phoenix Global: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

PHB Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Phoenix Global (PHB)

Phoenix Global is built for the enterprise, with the consumer in mind. Rapidly develop and deploy decentralized consumer apps built to scale, and fit within the existing customer experience.

Phoenix Global is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Phoenix Global investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PHB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Phoenix Global on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Phoenix Global buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Phoenix Global Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Phoenix Global, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PHB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Phoenix Global price prediction page.

Phoenix Global Price History

Tracing PHB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PHB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Phoenix Global price history page.

Phoenix Global (PHB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Phoenix Global (PHB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Phoenix Global (PHB)

Looking for how to buy Phoenix Global? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Phoenix Global on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PHB to Local Currencies

1 PHB to VND
14,470.6185
1 PHB to AUD
A$0.852345
1 PHB to GBP
0.412425
1 PHB to EUR
0.478413
1 PHB to USD
$0.5499
1 PHB to MYR
RM2.342574
1 PHB to TRY
22.358934
1 PHB to JPY
¥82.485
1 PHB to ARS
ARS$754.319826
1 PHB to RUB
44.591391
1 PHB to INR
48.105252
1 PHB to IDR
Rp9,014.752656
1 PHB to KRW
765.873225
1 PHB to PHP
31.982184
1 PHB to EGP
￡E.26.708643
1 PHB to BRL
R$3.07944
1 PHB to CAD
C$0.758862
1 PHB to BDT
67.186782
1 PHB to NGN
842.111361
1 PHB to UAH
22.925331
1 PHB to VES
Bs67.6377
1 PHB to CLP
$533.403
1 PHB to PKR
Rs155.907648
1 PHB to KZT
299.019123
1 PHB to THB
฿18.003726
1 PHB to TWD
NT$16.447509
1 PHB to AED
د.إ2.018133
1 PHB to CHF
Fr0.445419
1 PHB to HKD
HK$4.311216
1 PHB to MAD
.د.م5.015088
1 PHB to MXN
$10.371114
1 PHB to PLN
2.056626
1 PHB to RON
лв2.441556
1 PHB to SEK
kr5.378022
1 PHB to BGN
лв0.940329
1 PHB to HUF
Ft192.541986
1 PHB to CZK
11.828349
1 PHB to KWD
د.ك0.1682694
1 PHB to ILS
1.864161

Phoenix Global Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Phoenix Global, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Phoenix Global Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Phoenix Global

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

