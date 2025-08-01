More About PHIL

PHIL Price Info

PHIL Official Website

PHIL Tokenomics

PHIL Price Forecast

PHIL History

PHIL Buying Guide

PHIL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

PHIL Spot

PHIL USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Phil Logo

Phil Price(PHIL)

Phil (PHIL) Live Price Chart

$0.002508
$0.002508$0.002508
+1.12%1D
USD

PHIL Live Price Data & Information

Phil (PHIL) is currently trading at 0.002508 USD with a market cap of 2.51M USD. PHIL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Phil Key Market Performance:

$ 207.92K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.12%
Phil 24-hour price change
1.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the PHIL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PHIL price information.

PHIL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Phil for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00002778+1.12%
30 Days$ +0.000478+23.54%
60 Days$ -0.000801-24.21%
90 Days$ +0.000243+10.72%
Phil Price Change Today

Today, PHIL recorded a change of $ +0.00002778 (+1.12%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Phil 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000478 (+23.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Phil 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PHIL saw a change of $ -0.000801 (-24.21%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Phil 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000243 (+10.72%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PHIL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Phil: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.002454
$ 0.002454$ 0.002454

$ 0.002619
$ 0.002619$ 0.002619

$ 0.08
$ 0.08$ 0.08

0.00%

+1.12%

-6.28%

PHIL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.51M
$ 2.51M$ 2.51M

$ 207.92K
$ 207.92K$ 207.92K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

What is Phil (PHIL)

Phil Token ($PHIL) is a community-driven memecoin focused on trust and collaboration. Created by an experienced developer, $PHIL aims to bring more transparency and secure partnerships in the memecoin space. The goal is to unite the top 50 memecoins and build a stronger, more connected crypto community.

Phil is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Phil investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PHIL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Phil on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Phil buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Phil Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Phil, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PHIL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Phil price prediction page.

Phil Price History

Tracing PHIL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PHIL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Phil price history page.

Phil (PHIL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Phil (PHIL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHIL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Phil (PHIL)

Looking for how to buy Phil? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Phil on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PHIL to Local Currencies

1 PHIL to VND
65.99802
1 PHIL to AUD
A$0.0038874
1 PHIL to GBP
0.001881
1 PHIL to EUR
0.00218196
1 PHIL to USD
$0.002508
1 PHIL to MYR
RM0.01068408
1 PHIL to TRY
0.10197528
1 PHIL to JPY
¥0.3762
1 PHIL to ARS
ARS$3.44032392
1 PHIL to RUB
0.20337372
1 PHIL to INR
0.21939984
1 PHIL to IDR
Rp41.11474752
1 PHIL to KRW
3.493017
1 PHIL to PHP
0.14586528
1 PHIL to EGP
￡E.0.12181356
1 PHIL to BRL
R$0.0140448
1 PHIL to CAD
C$0.00346104
1 PHIL to BDT
0.30642744
1 PHIL to NGN
3.84072612
1 PHIL to UAH
0.10455852
1 PHIL to VES
Bs0.308484
1 PHIL to CLP
$2.43276
1 PHIL to PKR
Rs0.71106816
1 PHIL to KZT
1.36377516
1 PHIL to THB
฿0.08211192
1 PHIL to TWD
NT$0.07501428
1 PHIL to AED
د.إ0.00920436
1 PHIL to CHF
Fr0.00203148
1 PHIL to HKD
HK$0.01966272
1 PHIL to MAD
.د.م0.02287296
1 PHIL to MXN
$0.04730088
1 PHIL to PLN
0.00937992
1 PHIL to RON
лв0.01113552
1 PHIL to SEK
kr0.02452824
1 PHIL to BGN
лв0.00428868
1 PHIL to HUF
Ft0.87815112
1 PHIL to CZK
0.05394708
1 PHIL to KWD
د.ك0.000767448
1 PHIL to ILS
0.00850212

Phil Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Phil, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Phil Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Phil

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

PHIL
PHIL
USD
USD

1 PHIL = 0.002508 USD

Trade

PHILUSDT
$0.002508
$0.002508$0.002508
-1.65%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee