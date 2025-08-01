More About PHNIX

Phoenix (PHNIX)

Phoenix (PHNIX) Live Price Chart

$0.000025246
$0.000025246
+1.60%1D
USD

PHNIX Live Price Data & Information

Phoenix (PHNIX) is currently trading at 0.000025246 USD with a market cap of 13.38M USD. PHNIX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Phoenix Key Market Performance:

$ 96.31K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.60%
Phoenix 24-hour price change
530.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the PHNIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PHNIX price information.

PHNIX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Phoenix for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000039757+1.60%
30 Days$ +0.00001067+73.20%
60 Days$ +0.000010326+69.20%
90 Days$ +0.000011661+85.83%
Phoenix Price Change Today

Today, PHNIX recorded a change of $ +0.00000039757 (+1.60%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Phoenix 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00001067 (+73.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Phoenix 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PHNIX saw a change of $ +0.000010326 (+69.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Phoenix 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000011661 (+85.83%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PHNIX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Phoenix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000023228
$ 0.000023228

$ 0.000026062
$ 0.000026062

$ 0.000145
$ 0.000145

+0.36%

+1.60%

-11.05%

PHNIX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 13.38M
$ 13.38M

$ 96.31K
$ 96.31K

530.00B
530.00B

What is Phoenix (PHNIX)

$PHNIX: XRP's resilient spirit and iconic mascot.

Phoenix is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Phoenix investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PHNIX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Phoenix on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Phoenix buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Phoenix Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Phoenix, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PHNIX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Phoenix price prediction page.

Phoenix Price History

Tracing PHNIX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PHNIX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Phoenix price history page.

Phoenix (PHNIX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Phoenix (PHNIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHNIX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Phoenix (PHNIX)

Looking for how to buy Phoenix? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Phoenix on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PHNIX to Local Currencies

1 PHNIX to VND
0.66434849
1 PHNIX to AUD
A$0.0000391313
1 PHNIX to GBP
0.0000189345
1 PHNIX to EUR
0.00002196402
1 PHNIX to USD
$0.000025246
1 PHNIX to MYR
RM0.00010754796
1 PHNIX to TRY
0.00102574498
1 PHNIX to JPY
¥0.0037869
1 PHNIX to ARS
ARS$0.03463094804
1 PHNIX to RUB
0.0020474506
1 PHNIX to INR
0.00220852008
1 PHNIX to IDR
Rp0.41386878624
1 PHNIX to KRW
0.0351613665
1 PHNIX to PHP
0.0014705795
1 PHNIX to EGP
￡E.0.00122619822
1 PHNIX to BRL
R$0.0001413776
1 PHNIX to CAD
C$0.00003483948
1 PHNIX to BDT
0.00308455628
1 PHNIX to NGN
0.03866147194
1 PHNIX to UAH
0.00105250574
1 PHNIX to VES
Bs0.003105258
1 PHNIX to CLP
$0.024539112
1 PHNIX to PKR
Rs0.00715774592
1 PHNIX to KZT
0.01372801742
1 PHNIX to THB
฿0.00082705896
1 PHNIX to TWD
NT$0.00075510786
1 PHNIX to AED
د.إ0.00009265282
1 PHNIX to CHF
Fr0.00002044926
1 PHNIX to HKD
HK$0.00019792864
1 PHNIX to MAD
.د.م0.00023024352
1 PHNIX to MXN
$0.00047664448
1 PHNIX to PLN
0.00009442004
1 PHNIX to RON
лв0.00011209224
1 PHNIX to SEK
kr0.00024791572
1 PHNIX to BGN
лв0.00004317066
1 PHNIX to HUF
Ft0.00884569348
1 PHNIX to CZK
0.00054329392
1 PHNIX to KWD
د.ك0.000007725276
1 PHNIX to ILS
0.00008558394

Phoenix Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Phoenix, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Phoenix Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Phoenix

Hot News

1 PHNIX = 0.000025246 USD

$0.000025246
