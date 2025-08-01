What is Phoenix (PHNIX)

$PHNIX: XRP's resilient spirit and iconic mascot.

Phoenix is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PHNIX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Phoenix on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Phoenix buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Phoenix Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Phoenix, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PHNIX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Phoenix price prediction page.

Phoenix Price History

Tracing PHNIX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PHNIX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Phoenix price history page.

Phoenix (PHNIX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Phoenix (PHNIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHNIX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Phoenix (PHNIX)

Looking for how to buy Phoenix? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Phoenix on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PHNIX to Local Currencies

1 PHNIX to USD $ 0.000025246

Phoenix Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Phoenix, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Phoenix What is the price of Phoenix (PHNIX) today? The live price of Phoenix (PHNIX) is 0.000025246 USD . What is the market cap of Phoenix (PHNIX)? The current market cap of Phoenix is $ 13.38M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PHNIX by its real-time market price of 0.000025246 USD . What is the circulating supply of Phoenix (PHNIX)? The current circulating supply of Phoenix (PHNIX) is 530.00B USD . What was the highest price of Phoenix (PHNIX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Phoenix (PHNIX) is 0.000145 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Phoenix (PHNIX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Phoenix (PHNIX) is $ 96.31K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

