What is DePHY (PHY)

DePHY is building the decentralized infrastructure backbone for AI and DePIN networks. We began by helping launch and scale DePIN networks - codeveloping & manufacturing DePIN hardware, connecting it on-chain using DePHY’s Messaging Layer, and unlocking new liquidity through tokenizing mining rewards. Now we are expanding our foundation to power the world’s first decentralized MCP service mesh, enabling AIs (LLMs) to fetch out-source data, real-world data, and interact with physical infrastructure.

DePHY is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



DePHY (PHY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DePHY (PHY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy DePHY (PHY)

Looking for how to buy DePHY? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DePHY on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PHY to Local Currencies

1 PHY to VND ₫ 923.6565 1 PHY to AUD A$ 0.054405 1 PHY to GBP ￡ 0.026325 1 PHY to EUR € 0.030537 1 PHY to USD $ 0.0351 1 PHY to MYR RM 0.149526 1 PHY to TRY ₺ 1.426113 1 PHY to JPY ¥ 5.265 1 PHY to ARS ARS$ 48.148074 1 PHY to RUB ₽ 2.84661 1 PHY to INR ₹ 3.070548 1 PHY to IDR Rp 575.409744 1 PHY to KRW ₩ 48.885525 1 PHY to PHP ₱ 2.044575 1 PHY to EGP ￡E. 1.704807 1 PHY to BRL R$ 0.19656 1 PHY to CAD C$ 0.048438 1 PHY to BDT ৳ 4.288518 1 PHY to NGN ₦ 53.751789 1 PHY to UAH ₴ 1.463319 1 PHY to VES Bs 4.3173 1 PHY to CLP $ 34.1172 1 PHY to PKR Rs 9.951552 1 PHY to KZT ₸ 19.086327 1 PHY to THB ฿ 1.149876 1 PHY to TWD NT$ 1.049841 1 PHY to AED د.إ 0.128817 1 PHY to CHF Fr 0.028431 1 PHY to HKD HK$ 0.275184 1 PHY to MAD .د.م 0.320112 1 PHY to MXN $ 0.662688 1 PHY to PLN zł 0.131274 1 PHY to RON лв 0.155844 1 PHY to SEK kr 0.344682 1 PHY to BGN лв 0.060021 1 PHY to HUF Ft 12.298338 1 PHY to CZK Kč 0.755352 1 PHY to KWD د.ك 0.0107406 1 PHY to ILS ₪ 0.118989

What is the price of DePHY (PHY) today? The live price of DePHY (PHY) is 0.0351 USD . What is the market cap of DePHY (PHY)? The current market cap of DePHY is $ 2.54M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PHY by its real-time market price of 0.0351 USD . What is the circulating supply of DePHY (PHY)? The current circulating supply of DePHY (PHY) is 72.29M USD . What was the highest price of DePHY (PHY)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of DePHY (PHY) is 0.09652 USD .

