DePHY Logo

DePHY Price(PHY)

DePHY (PHY) Live Price Chart

PHY Live Price Data & Information

DePHY (PHY) is currently trading at 0.0351 USD with a market cap of 2.54M USD. PHY to USD price is updated in real-time.

DePHY Key Market Performance:

$ 351.73K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.79%
DePHY 24-hour price change
72.29M USD
Circulating supply

PHY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of DePHY for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0010074-2.79%
30 Days$ +0.0251+251.00%
60 Days$ +0.0251+251.00%
90 Days$ +0.0251+251.00%
DePHY Price Change Today

Today, PHY recorded a change of $ -0.0010074 (-2.79%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DePHY 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0251 (+251.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DePHY 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PHY saw a change of $ +0.0251 (+251.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DePHY 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0251 (+251.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PHY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of DePHY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03401
$ 0.03401$ 0.03401

$ 0.05371
$ 0.05371$ 0.05371

$ 0.09652
$ 0.09652$ 0.09652

+1.15%

-2.79%

+251.00%

PHY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.54M
$ 2.54M$ 2.54M

$ 351.73K
$ 351.73K$ 351.73K

72.29M
72.29M 72.29M

What is DePHY (PHY)

DePHY is building the decentralized infrastructure backbone for AI and DePIN networks. We began by helping launch and scale DePIN networks - codeveloping & manufacturing DePIN hardware, connecting it on-chain using DePHY’s Messaging Layer, and unlocking new liquidity through tokenizing mining rewards. Now we are expanding our foundation to power the world’s first decentralized MCP service mesh, enabling AIs (LLMs) to fetch out-source data, real-world data, and interact with physical infrastructure.

DePHY is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DePHY investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

DePHY Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DePHY, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PHY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DePHY price prediction page.

DePHY Price History

Tracing PHY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PHY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DePHY price history page.

DePHY (PHY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DePHY (PHY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy DePHY (PHY)

Looking for how to buy DePHY? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DePHY on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PHY to Local Currencies

1 PHY to VND
923.6565
1 PHY to AUD
A$0.054405
1 PHY to GBP
0.026325
1 PHY to EUR
0.030537
1 PHY to USD
$0.0351
1 PHY to MYR
RM0.149526
1 PHY to TRY
1.426113
1 PHY to JPY
¥5.265
1 PHY to ARS
ARS$48.148074
1 PHY to RUB
2.84661
1 PHY to INR
3.070548
1 PHY to IDR
Rp575.409744
1 PHY to KRW
48.885525
1 PHY to PHP
2.044575
1 PHY to EGP
￡E.1.704807
1 PHY to BRL
R$0.19656
1 PHY to CAD
C$0.048438
1 PHY to BDT
4.288518
1 PHY to NGN
53.751789
1 PHY to UAH
1.463319
1 PHY to VES
Bs4.3173
1 PHY to CLP
$34.1172
1 PHY to PKR
Rs9.951552
1 PHY to KZT
19.086327
1 PHY to THB
฿1.149876
1 PHY to TWD
NT$1.049841
1 PHY to AED
د.إ0.128817
1 PHY to CHF
Fr0.028431
1 PHY to HKD
HK$0.275184
1 PHY to MAD
.د.م0.320112
1 PHY to MXN
$0.662688
1 PHY to PLN
0.131274
1 PHY to RON
лв0.155844
1 PHY to SEK
kr0.344682
1 PHY to BGN
лв0.060021
1 PHY to HUF
Ft12.298338
1 PHY to CZK
0.755352
1 PHY to KWD
د.ك0.0107406
1 PHY to ILS
0.118989

DePHY Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DePHY, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DePHY Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DePHY

Disclaimer

