What is Pi Network (PI)

Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency, developer platform, and ecosystem designed for widespread accessibility and real-world utility. It enables users to mine and transact Pi using a mobile-friendly interface while supporting applications built on its blockchain ecosystem. Pi has over 60 million engaged users with over 19 million identity-verified (through its native KYC solution) and over 10 million migrated to its Mainnet.

Pi Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Pi Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Pi Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Pi Network Price History

Tracing PI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PI's potential future trajectory.

Pi Network (PI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pi Network (PI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Pi Network (PI)

The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Pi Network on MEXC.

PI to Local Currencies

Pi Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pi Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pi Network What is the price of Pi Network (PI) today? The live price of Pi Network (PI) is 0.40825 USD . What is the market cap of Pi Network (PI)? The current market cap of Pi Network is $ 3.17B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PI by its real-time market price of 0.40825 USD . What is the circulating supply of Pi Network (PI)? The current circulating supply of Pi Network (PI) is 7.76B USD . What was the highest price of Pi Network (PI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Pi Network (PI) is 3 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Pi Network (PI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Pi Network (PI) is $ 1.79M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

