What is PIBBLE (PIB)

Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

PIBBLE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PIBBLE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PIB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about PIBBLE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PIBBLE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PIBBLE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PIBBLE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PIB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PIBBLE price prediction page.

PIBBLE Price History

Tracing PIB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PIB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PIBBLE price history page.

PIBBLE (PIB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PIBBLE (PIB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PIB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PIBBLE (PIB)

Looking for how to buy PIBBLE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PIBBLE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PIB to Local Currencies

1 PIB to VND ₫ 11.4917605 1 PIB to AUD A$ 0.000676885 1 PIB to GBP ￡ 0.000327525 1 PIB to EUR € 0.000379929 1 PIB to USD $ 0.0004367 1 PIB to MYR RM 0.001860342 1 PIB to TRY ₺ 0.017756222 1 PIB to JPY ¥ 0.065505 1 PIB to ARS ARS$ 0.599038858 1 PIB to RUB ₽ 0.035412003 1 PIB to INR ₹ 0.038202516 1 PIB to IDR Rp 7.159015248 1 PIB to KRW ₩ 0.608213925 1 PIB to PHP ₱ 0.025398472 1 PIB to EGP ￡E. 0.021210519 1 PIB to BRL R$ 0.00244552 1 PIB to CAD C$ 0.000602646 1 PIB to BDT ৳ 0.053356006 1 PIB to NGN ₦ 0.668758013 1 PIB to UAH ₴ 0.018206023 1 PIB to VES Bs 0.0537141 1 PIB to CLP $ 0.423599 1 PIB to PKR Rs 0.123813184 1 PIB to KZT ₸ 0.237464359 1 PIB to THB ฿ 0.014297558 1 PIB to TWD NT$ 0.013061697 1 PIB to AED د.إ 0.001602689 1 PIB to CHF Fr 0.000353727 1 PIB to HKD HK$ 0.003423728 1 PIB to MAD .د.م 0.003982704 1 PIB to MXN $ 0.008236162 1 PIB to PLN zł 0.001633258 1 PIB to RON лв 0.001938948 1 PIB to SEK kr 0.004270926 1 PIB to BGN лв 0.000746757 1 PIB to HUF Ft 0.152906138 1 PIB to CZK Kč 0.009393417 1 PIB to KWD د.ك 0.0001336302 1 PIB to ILS ₪ 0.001480413

PIBBLE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PIBBLE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PIBBLE What is the price of PIBBLE (PIB) today? The live price of PIBBLE (PIB) is 0.0004367 USD . What is the market cap of PIBBLE (PIB)? The current market cap of PIBBLE is $ 10.55M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PIB by its real-time market price of 0.0004367 USD . What is the circulating supply of PIBBLE (PIB)? The current circulating supply of PIBBLE (PIB) is 24.15B USD . What was the highest price of PIBBLE (PIB)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of PIBBLE (PIB) is 0.004 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of PIBBLE (PIB)? The 24-hour trading volume of PIBBLE (PIB) is $ 227.42K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!