The live Piggycell price today is 1.173 USD. Track real-time PIGGY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PIGGY price trend easily at MEXC now.

Piggycell Price(PIGGY)

$1.173
-24.90%1D
Piggycell (PIGGY) Live Price Chart
Piggycell (PIGGY) Price Information (USD)

$ 1.08
24H Low
$ 1.602
$ 1.602$ 1.602
$ 1.08
$ 1.602
$ 2.674398453610998
$ 0.9996284995972551
-7.57%

-24.90%

-39.29%

-39.29%

Piggycell (PIGGY) real-time price is $ 1.173. Over the past 24 hours, PIGGY traded between a low of $ 1.08 and a high of $ 1.602, showing active market volatility. PIGGY's all-time high price is $ 2.674398453610998, while its all-time low price is $ 0.9996284995972551.

In terms of short-term performance, PIGGY has changed by -7.57% over the past hour, -24.90% over 24 hours, and -39.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Piggycell (PIGGY) Market Information

$ 8.50M
$ 177.40K
$ 117.30M
7.25M
100,000,000
100,000,000
7.24%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Piggycell is $ 8.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 177.40K. The circulating supply of PIGGY is 7.25M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 117.30M.

Piggycell (PIGGY) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Piggycell for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.38892-24.90%
30 Days$ +0.423+56.40%
60 Days$ +0.423+56.40%
90 Days$ +0.423+56.40%
Piggycell Price Change Today

Today, PIGGY recorded a change of $ -0.38892 (-24.90%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Piggycell 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.423 (+56.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Piggycell 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PIGGY saw a change of $ +0.423 (+56.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Piggycell 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.423 (+56.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Piggycell (PIGGY)?

Check out the Piggycell Price History page now.

What is Piggycell (PIGGY)

Piggycell, Korea’s top power bank network, turns real-world charging into tokenized on-chain activity as a leading RWA & DePIN protocol.

Piggycell is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Piggycell investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PIGGY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Piggycell on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Piggycell buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Piggycell Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Piggycell (PIGGY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Piggycell (PIGGY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Piggycell.

Check the Piggycell price prediction now!

Piggycell (PIGGY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Piggycell (PIGGY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PIGGY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Piggycell (PIGGY)

Looking for how to buy Piggycell? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Piggycell on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

For a more in-depth understanding of Piggycell, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Piggycell Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Piggycell

How much is Piggycell (PIGGY) worth today?
The live PIGGY price in USD is 1.173 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PIGGY to USD price?
The current price of PIGGY to USD is $ 1.173. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Piggycell?
The market cap for PIGGY is $ 8.50M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PIGGY?
The circulating supply of PIGGY is 7.25M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PIGGY?
PIGGY achieved an ATH price of 2.674398453610998 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PIGGY?
PIGGY saw an ATL price of 0.9996284995972551 USD.
What is the trading volume of PIGGY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PIGGY is $ 177.40K USD.
Will PIGGY go higher this year?
PIGGY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PIGGY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

