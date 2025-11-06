What is Piggycell (PIGGY)

Piggycell, Korea’s top power bank network, turns real-world charging into tokenized on-chain activity as a leading RWA & DePIN protocol. Piggycell, Korea’s top power bank network, turns real-world charging into tokenized on-chain activity as a leading RWA & DePIN protocol.

Piggycell is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Piggycell investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PIGGY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Piggycell on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Piggycell buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Piggycell Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Piggycell (PIGGY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Piggycell (PIGGY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Piggycell.

Check the Piggycell price prediction now!

Piggycell (PIGGY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Piggycell (PIGGY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PIGGY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Piggycell (PIGGY)

Looking for how to buy Piggycell? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Piggycell on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PIGGY to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Piggycell Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Piggycell, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Piggycell How much is Piggycell (PIGGY) worth today? The live PIGGY price in USD is 1.173 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PIGGY to USD price? $ 1.173 . Check out The current price of PIGGY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Piggycell? The market cap for PIGGY is $ 8.50M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PIGGY? The circulating supply of PIGGY is 7.25M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PIGGY? PIGGY achieved an ATH price of 2.674398453610998 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PIGGY? PIGGY saw an ATL price of 0.9996284995972551 USD . What is the trading volume of PIGGY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PIGGY is $ 177.40K USD . Will PIGGY go higher this year? PIGGY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PIGGY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Piggycell (PIGGY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Hot News

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania